Bradford, Limbe Rotary Clubs donate to Queen’s Hospital

February 26, 2021 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Rotary Club of Limbe in conjunction with its counterpart in Bradford West in the United Kingdom has  donated assorted medical equipment to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital which was presented on Thursday by head of international and local projects at Rotary Club of Limbe Muhammed Tayub.

Dr Mulafwu (L) recieved the donation from Tayub on behalf of the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

The items –an oxygen concentrator, a patient monitor and pulse oximeters—were donated to the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Department.

Tayub said the donation is aimed at helping in Covid-19 management, saying Malawi

remains “overwhelmed” by the pandemic.

He said the frontline health workers “are working round the clock just to help save lives.”

Tayub said:“Since we cannot thank them enough for their continued sacrifices they make for the nation, we felt we could help in a different way; hence our donation today from our brethren in Bradford.”

ENT department head surgeon Dr Wakisa Mulwafu thanked the rotary clubs for the gesture, saying the donation was timely and pledged that “the items will be put to the intended use.”

