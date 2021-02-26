Police arrest Pastor, civil servant for possessing ivory

Malawi Police in Mzimba have arrested Pastor Noel Sakala for Glory of Jesus Pentecostal Church and an Agriculture Extension Development Officer for Eswazini EPA in Mzimba district for being found in possession of ivory.

The two were arrested on Friday around Mzimba market where they were reported to be looking for prospective customers, according to Mzimba Police Station spokesperson.

Police identified the extension worker as Ringoster Magawa.

According to police report, the two were arrested by police in conjunction with officials from the department of National Parks and Wildlife after receiving a tip.

The suspects are being charged with offences of illegal possession of protected species and dealing in government trophies, contrary to Sections 86 (1) and 91 of the Wildlife Act respectively. And they are expected to appear before court soon to answer both counts

