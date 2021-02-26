Chakwera says Mzuzu University has embraced progressive change: ‘Explore alternative financing’

February 26, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

President Lazarus Chakwera has noted that ever since former  president Bakili Muluzi launched the mission of Mzuzu University in 1999, the institution has set the pace in  embracing “progressive change.”

Chakwera being installed Mzuni Chancellor
One of the graduates of Mzuni excited : Fisha Chinkhunda

Chakwera  said this when he presided over the  graduation ceremony at Mzuzu University (Mzuni) which was held virtually.

He said it’s been 24 years since Mzuni was  established by an Act of Parliament and 22 years since  it was operationalized and it was  the first time that  a commencement ceremony for this institution is being  done virtually, a testament to the changing times.

During the occasion, Chakwera was installed Mzuzu University Chancellor. He becomes the fifth chancellor after Bakili Muluzi, late Bingu wa Mutharika, Joyce Banda and Peter Mutharika.

“Not only have the last two decades confronted this  university with the need to adapt to changes in  technological advancement and educational methods.  But the last two months have demanded adapting to  seismic changes occasioned by a global pandemic that  has claimed the lives of two of your senior academics.  My sincerest condolence on this loss and may their souls  rest in peace,” said Chakwera.

The President applauded Mzuni  management that they have not  allowed tragedy to break  their resolve to stay true to their  purpose, which is to  advance knowledge and to promote wisdom.

“You have  not succumbed to that paralysing form of fear that would  deter you from living out the three values of your motto,  namely self-reliance, service, and perfection,” said Chakwera.

In his speech, the President said  without embracing progressive change,  Mzuni would not have remained a place for quality and relevant  education and training.

“Without embracing progressive  change, this university would not have been a place for  research and innovation. Without embracing progressive  change, this university would not have been a place that  provides community services.

“Without embracing  progressive change, this university would not have been  a place for international engagement. Without  embracing change, this university would forever be  looking backwards to solve the problems of yesterday,  instead of peering into the future we want and providing the human capital needed to create it.,” he said.

Chakwera said his administration has  already provided MK1.3 billion (out of MK7.6 billion) for  the construction of the library and auditorium in the  2020/21 Year; MK200 million in 2020/21 Budget for  furniture and equipment for the Faculty of Tourism,  Hospitality and Management Skills Application Centre;  and another MK200 million towards the procurement of  scientific equipment for the Departments of Biological  Sciences, Biomedical Science and Chemistry.

“These are  not handouts to be squandered on consumption, but  seeds to be invested for tomorrow,” he said.

President Chakwera challenged Mzuni to explore alternative sources of financing instead of banking on government subvention.

“Even so, it would be a tragic mistake for either the  students or governors or faculty of this university to  make government their only source of funding, for not  only is that unsustainable, but it is also counter to your  own value of self-reliance. For that reason, I fully expect  that you will regard public funding as a contingency, and  to pursue other means of resource mobilization as a  matter of priority,”said Chakwera.

In practice, the President said,  this may mean engaging  the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Commission on a  framework for constructing hostels for students.

“It may  also mean engaging the National Planning Commission  in an active partnership towards the implementation of  Malawi Vision 2063. It may also mean working with the  Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give Malawians in the  diaspora opportunities for financing and expanding this  institution.

“ It may also mean revitalizing the Mzuni Trust Fund to give the university greater returns from  its revenue generation ventures,” he advised.

Mzuni Vice-Chancellor Professor John Kalenga Saka also welcomed Chakwera’s call, saying it is a good policy the university can implement alongside the existing initiatives.

About 1186   students graduated, some of them receiving postgraduate degrees.

Mwitheriwe
Mwitheriwe
2 hours ago

MZUNI is shamelessly tribal. Only northerners are employed as lectures. Only tumbukas are recruited as students. And at times they deliver lessons in chihinya. Ooo what a pathetic uni!!! If you think this is not true, just do your fact finding and you shall be equally disappointed too. Anthu odzikonda akumpoto awa!!

Anti-wakwithu
Anti-wakwithu
5 hours ago

Nzuni is Nyika republic university. 95% of staff are northers, 90% of students are northerners. Clear demonstration to what would happen to the country if ever ruled by a notherner. These people are filled with tribalims and hate for other tribes in the country. Simple fact. If you doubt me, compare with teacher and student composition for MUST situated in the south.

CADET 3
CADET 3
5 hours ago
Reply to  Anti-wakwithu

Ungonganiza kapena wawona??? You dead tribalist!! Simply because the Regristar and VC are from the North?

