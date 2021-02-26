Zodiak’s editor contesting in MCP primary elections

February 26, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Head of News and Current Affairs, Gabriel Kamlomo, has not given up his ambition to represent the people of Ntchisi North Constituency.

Kamlomo: MCP aspirant

Nyasa Times has confirmed that Kamlomo is one of the nine candidates to battle it out in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections ahead of the by-election to be conducted by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Other contenders are Boniface Kadzamira, Lloyd Kadzanja, Sam Machila, Martha Mafuta, Swithern Zafaniya Matamula, Maurice Mwesawina M’bang’ombe, Margaret Meleke and Edith Kagona Banda Nkhoma.

This will be the second time for Kamlomo to try his luck.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
zikunka nabeba kwa masharubu
zikunka nabeba kwa masharubu
2 hours ago

9 contestants in a primary. Njala yofuna mpando yakulatu uku. However, Kamlomo is a well-informed individual who is probably more proportionately opinionated than a good portion of the current cabinet. Having said that, Kamlomo is better off saving his campain money, because he is simply not getting posted to the lawmakers congregation, oKamlomo sowina uMP.

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chakwera says Mzuzu University has embraced progressive change: ‘Explore alternative financing’

President Lazarus Chakwera has noted that ever since former  president Bakili Muluzi launched the mission of Mzuzu University in 1999,...

Close