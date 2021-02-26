Zodiak’s editor contesting in MCP primary elections

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Head of News and Current Affairs, Gabriel Kamlomo, has not given up his ambition to represent the people of Ntchisi North Constituency.

Nyasa Times has confirmed that Kamlomo is one of the nine candidates to battle it out in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections ahead of the by-election to be conducted by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Other contenders are Boniface Kadzamira, Lloyd Kadzanja, Sam Machila, Martha Mafuta, Swithern Zafaniya Matamula, Maurice Mwesawina M’bang’ombe, Margaret Meleke and Edith Kagona Banda Nkhoma.

This will be the second time for Kamlomo to try his luck.

