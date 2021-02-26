Finance minister Mlusu upbeat of Tonse alliance fulfilling campaign promises

Finance Minister Felix Mlusu is upbeat that the Tonse alliance led government will fulfill its campaign promises.

He said the campaign promises include provision of free water and electricity connections.

The country’s purse keeper said the works are currently in process as the policy is now being developed and that its implementation is expected to be done within the 2021/2022 Budget.

Mlusu says the country will require a total of 120.2 million US dollars to secure Covid-19 vaccine for the entire population in the country.

Meanwhile, he says government is in talks with other international development partners to assist on the finances.

Mlusu has also indicated that in public finance management, headcounts have highly assisted to deal with ghost workers which inturn has helped to achieve minimal expenditure on wages and salaries.

According to Mlusu, the country in its first half has not done as much as expected due to some circumstances met in the implementation of the 2.2 trillion Kwacha national budget.

He has cited challenges such as the second wave of Covid-19 and re administration of MSCE.

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda moved a motion for the House to allow Mlusu present the mid-year budget review statement.

Since morning, the House has been tackling questions from legislators to various ministries.

Mlusu presented the mid-year budget statement.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!