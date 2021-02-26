Finance minister Mlusu upbeat of Tonse alliance fulfilling campaign promises

February 26, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Finance Minister Felix Mlusu is upbeat that the Tonse alliance led government will fulfill its campaign promises.

Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu presented mid-term budget statement

He said the campaign promises include provision of free water and electricity connections.

The country’s purse keeper said  the works are currently in process as the policy is now being developed and that its  implementation is expected to be done within the  2021/2022 Budget.

Mlusu says the country will require a total of 120.2 million US dollars to secure Covid-19 vaccine for the entire population in the country.

Meanwhile, he says government is in talks with other international development partners to assist on the finances.

Mlusu has also indicated that in public finance management, headcounts have highly assisted to deal with ghost workers which inturn has helped to achieve minimal expenditure on wages and salaries.

According to Mlusu,  the country in its first half has not done as much as expected due to some circumstances met in the implementation of the 2.2 trillion Kwacha national budget.

He has cited challenges such as  the second wave of Covid-19 and re administration of MSCE.

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda moved a motion for the House to allow Mlusu present the  mid-year budget review statement.

Since morning, the House has been tackling questions from legislators to various ministries.

Mlusu presented  the mid-year budget statement.

bentby
bentby
2 hours ago

policy for free water connection is just an escape goat. now its almost a year since you took the reign of power. what kind of policy could take a year to be finalised? its apparent clear that you made those promises without clues or technical know how… shhhhhh usakanene kwa amayi, nizakugulira ndege…. as if you can.

zikunka nabeba kwa masharubu
zikunka nabeba kwa masharubu
2 hours ago

Why do they overflow your cup at the tea rooms, is it necessary?

Ellen Phiri
Ellen Phiri
4 hours ago

Does he know they promised to decre5 passport fees but increasing it four times more?

