DJ Wayne set to rock Rainbow TV  with ‘Weekend Vibez’

Celebrated and iconic Disk and Video Jockey [DJ, VJ] DJ Wayne is Friday night, starting 9pm, turning the disk and video turn-tables on Malawi’s number 1 television station, Rainbow TV.

The session, dubbed Weekend Vibez, will see DJ Wayne, real name Sean Kamphulusa, excite fans with latest musical offering both from Malawi and abroad.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, DJ Wayne said he is all set and on fire to keep people on their toes in their homes.

“I know the temptation is huge among fun-loving people, especially those who follow and enjoy my skills, to go out and have fun.

“But, hey, it’s cold outside—COVID-19 is hitting and we just need to stay indoors and have fun there.

“That is why I am on Rainbow TV tonigh for all’yall to keep you happy and also safe,” he said.

You can catch Rainbow TV on GOTV Channel 810 and MBDNL Channel 10. Plans are already on the way to have the Channel on DSTV.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares