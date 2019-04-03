DJ Zimbabwe and Young Sam drops collabo titled ‘Timarana’ inspired by Vee Mampeezy’s ‘Dumarana’

Two Blantyre-based prolific musicians Precious Kainga popularly known as DJ Zimbabwe and Young Sam have made headlines in different social media platforms with their newly released song titled “Timarana” a cover song to Vee Mampeezy ‘Dumarana’.

‘Timarana’ is a love song which the persona is giving a marriage assurance to his girlfriend after dating for a long time.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Precious Kainga said as musicians they also appreciate talents from others and that prompted them to blend the song into local language using the same tune and beat but with different theme.

“Being musicians, we also listen to songs that others are also producing, that is how we also learn different music styles.

“The fact that the song went viral and people love it, we thought it is wise to also re-do it in our local language as a way of adding salt to the song which has already made headlines on the international scene, “he said

Young Sam also concurred with Kainga, saying the song has already received positive feedback as it is also buzzing in various local radio stations.

“We are very happy that people can be able to appreciate our talent and creativity, we are getting positive feedback and we are not stopping from here but people should expect more songs from us,” he said

Both producers, Precious Kainga and Young Sam knew each other many years down the line and as buddies they have recorded different songs including Ndisafele Chikondi,Upeze wina,Hoza Friday and Tinakumana pa whatsap among others.

