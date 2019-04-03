Malawi govt promotes 20 000 teachers: Critics say an elections ploy

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST) has announced that it has promoted 20 210 teachers in primary, secondary and tertiary schools effective this month to motivate them and promote quality education.

But critics have cautioned that this could be a ploy to woo voters as the May 21 Tripartite Elections approach.

MoEST Principal Secretary (PS) Justin Saidi and PS in Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Charles Kalemba confirmed in a statement seen bu Nyasa Times that the promotions are with effect from 2nd April 2019.

According to the statement, 15491 primary school teachers in rankings of Grades K, J and H have been promoted.

It adds that 4719 secondary school teachers have also been promoted.

The names of the teachers have been directed to Education Managers accross districts.

But Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) board chairperson Benedicto Kondowe cautioned that government could be taking action “because we are approaching elections”.

Saidi, however, dismissed the fears, saying the move has nothing to do with campaign or elections.

Kondowe said promotion of teachers should be done periodically.

Meanwhile, Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) secretary general Charles Kumchenga says the union has agreed with government to start promoting secondary and primary school teachers without subjecting them to interviews.

The agreement was made last week at a meeting in Lilongwe where Secretary to the Treasury Cliff Chiunda, Kalemba and Saidi, respectively were present

Initially, TUM gave government up to March 31 to address the issue of teachers’ promotion and settling of K1.7 billion arrears or face industrial action from April 1.

