TNM Malawi Open golf clocks 12 years, tees off Thursday

The 2019 edition of TNM plc sponsored Malawi Open golf championship tees off this Thursday on the greens of Lilongwe Golf Club (LGC) with about 150 golfers, marking the 12th year of TNM sponsorship of the elite tournament in the country which is organized by Golf Union of Malawi (GUoM).

TNM’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Daniel Makata said the sponsorship underscores TNM’s commitment towards the development of golf in the country.

“Since we started sponsoring this top flight tournament in 2007, our golfers have shown an increase in the level of competition, coupled with exceptional performances on the local and international greens.

“This demonstrates that the tournament is playing a huge role in the improvement of the sport,” said Makata.

He said this year, the four-day tournament comes under the auspices of Office in a Box, a product that provides an all in one internet connectivity, Digital Voice Landline and email hosting package respectively.

“Office in a Box is the cornerstone for modern business which revolutionises the mode of doing business by spurring organizational efficiency. This is a business productivity bouquet which contributes towards the enhancement of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs),” he said.

Commenting on the country’s most prestigious golf tournament, GUoM president Hudson Kantwanje said the TNM 2019 Malawi Open has generated a lot of excitement among golfers.

“Excitement and expectation as we count down to the open is very high as evidenced by the fact that the tournament is already oversubscribed. We are indebted to TNM for this partnership since 2007,” Kantwanje said.

The GUoM president said the tournament will be competed for in Professional, Championship, Division A and B, Seniors and Juniors categories and that it offers a preparation platform for the Malawi national golf team’s participation for the Region 5 golf tournament to be played in Namibia.

During the 2018 Malawi Open, Lilongwe-based golfer George Chisambiro emerged a winner with a gross of 323.

