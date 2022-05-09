DMI University moves to address NCHE concerns on Mangochi Campus’ education programmes

DMI-St. John the Baptist University (DMISJBU) – one of Malawi’s fastest growing private universities – has moved to address concerns the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) raised before effecting a temporary suspension of two of its education programmes at Mangochi Campus.

NCHE in March this year suspended Diploma in Education and Bachelor of Education programmes at DMISJBU, citing alleged failure by the varsity to comply with minimum standards, especially in areas of student admission and teaching practice.

The Council further banned DMISJBU from enrolling any new students for Diploma and Bachelor’s Degree in Education until all identified concerns are addressed and re-assessment is conducted to assure that the minimum standards have been met.

DMISJBU Vice Chancellor, Dr. Jerin Leno, expressed frustration with the suspension.

Leno expressed concern with the way NCHE handles accreditation matters, accusing it of unfair treatment and unprofessional conduct.

However, speaking in an interview on the sidelines of a joint graduation for Ticia Counselling Centre and DMI University in Blantyre on Friday, the varsity’s Technical Advisor, Professor Golden Msilimba, said the institution is addressing the concerns NCHE raised.

“Let me first of all clarify that the NCHE suspension did not apply to all our campuses. It only applied to our Mangochi Campus only and that our Blantyre and Lilongwe Campuses are still running education programmes. The differences that led to the suspension have been addressed through the Association of Private Universities in Malawi,” said Msilima in an exclusive interview.

He disclosed that the university has already written NCHE, requesting it to conduct an inspection on the areas of concern this month and that the university expects the temporary suspension on its Mangochi Campus education programmes to be lifted by June 2022.

“We wish to reiterate that all the other programmes in Lilongwe and Blantyre, except for education programmes in Mangochi, remain registered and accredited by NCHE,” said the Technical Advisor

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!