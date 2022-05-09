MCP says it cannot gag party officials who declare Chakwera as 2025 presidential candidate

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) say party officials are free to express their opinion over the 2025 presidential candidature of President Lazarus Chakwera.

MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali said the party cannot gag party officials and other people who want President Chakwera to be party presidential candidate in 2025.

This follows declarations by MCP Vice President for the north Harry Mkandawire, deputy secretary general Catherine Gotani Hara, Legislator Binton Kutsaira and Reverend Billy Mayaya who all said President Chakwera should vie for the presidency again in 2025.

Munthali said that although the party’ candidates are elected at a convention, this does not stop members from expressing their opinions.

“The Tonse alliance government is from 2020 to 2025. MCP members are discussing issues beyond 2025 and we don’t think this can affect the alliance,” said Rev Munthali.

Chakwera is yet to say whether he will stand for the presidency again in 2025 or not.

However, some party followers are putting intense pressure on him to accept stand for the presidency again in 2025.

Some section of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party are also putting pressure on former president Peter Mutharika to face Chakwera at the ballot box.

