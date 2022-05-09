Apostle Kawinga donates K41m worth of assistance to Mzimba and KK underprivileged communities

Founder and leader of the Salvation for All Ministries, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, over the weekend donated cash and non-cash items to underprivileged households in Rumphi and Nkhotakota districts.

The donation, which totalled K41 million, was aimed at alleviating the suffering among the have-nots in the two districts. The beneficiaries included persons with various forms of disabilities.

In Rumphi, Kawinga dished out blankets and cash worth K25 million while in Nkhotakota, the donation amounted to K16 million.

Speaking after presentation the items and cash at Bolero, Kawinga said he was privileged to touch lives of many through the assistance he has been providing in various forms.

“Today is a precious day I have never experienced in my life because we have touched a lot of souls. We are here in Rumphi in Paramount Chikulamayembe where we came to preach the gospel. We always tackle three elements of a human being: soul, spirit and fresh. So, we first preached the word of God that has changed their lives,” he said.

Kawinga added that his ministry decided to be distributing relief items to the people considering the global economic crisis many households are suffering in this era.

In his maiden speech at a public function, Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe applauded the apostle for reaching out to his subjects.

Chikulamayembe said the assistance will go a long way in alleviating the suffering among the poor in the district.

One of the beneficiaries in Rumphi, Paul Mkandawire, asked God to continue blessing Kawinga’s ministry so that more people can benefit from his social and spiritual mission.

