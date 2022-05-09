Kaning’ina Lions prey on Crocodiles of Karonga

Moyale Barracks Football Club, fondly called Lions of Kaning’ina, on Sunday returned to winning ways after a string of losses when they beat Karonga United by 2 goals to nil at Mzuzu Stadium in the TNM Super League.

20 minutes into the game, Brown Magaga who took advantage of a weak defence on the right back for Karonga United floated a decent cross into the box finding Lloyd Njaliwa whose header bounced on the ground first and keeper Yona Milanzi failed to punch it away as it went past him to kiss the net.

The soldiers scored the second goal of the match in the 37th minute through Raphael Phiri. Brown Magaga released another decent ball flat on the ground and Phiri unleashed a thunderous shot from the near post that keeper Milanzi failed to tame.

The second half produced no goals although the Crocodiles of Karonga did all they could to reduce the arrears.

Speaking after the match, Karonga United coach, Christopher Nyambose, said it was painful to lose on the day.

“It’s painful because I wanted to discover the key for winning away games because I have discovered the winning key for home games. Our approach was not good. We respected Moyale too much,” said Nyambose.

The winning coach Prichard Mwansa said his side worked very hard.

“We have managed to get three points today but we are not yet there. We need to work hard. It’s true that some players have been promoted through the ranks and that’s a motivation for them,” explained Mwansa.

The soldiers have now moved from position 13 to 10 with 10 points from 10 games while Karonga United is on position 14 with 7 points from 9 games.

