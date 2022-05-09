First Capital Bank offers 20 Million Kwacha Support to the Needy through Red Cross

First Capital Bank made a commitment to partner with Malawi Red Cross Society in a humanitarian initiative worth 20 million Malawi Kwacha, a rightful rapid response to a call made at partners engagement meeting organized by the Society last week in Salima.

The announcement was made by First Capital Bank Deputy CEO Miss Agnes Jazza on the last day of the partners engagement meeting which sought to apprise existing and potential partners on the Society’s projects and plans.

The donation will go towards support of Malawi Red Cross Society’s existing humanitarian projects.

On her remarks, Jazza highlighted that First Capital Bank believes in serving communities they operate in which can only be achieved through collaboration with various stakeholders.

She pointed out that the Bank will consider further support and partnerships in improving people’s livelihoods including the education sector, which is one of its focus areas.

“Hope for those in need falls in synch with one of First Capital Bank’s value of citizenship, we believe that business can only thrive when the community thrives. We believe the Bank’s contribution will reach out to the most deserving individuals in our society through this partnership with Malawi Red Cross Society,” said Jazza.

Malawi Red Cross Society is a local humanitarian organization that fulfils its mandate based on the principles of Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary service, Unity and Universality.

The organization funds its activities through donations from the general public and donor partners.