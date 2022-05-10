Political analysts warn DPP against fielding Mutharika as party torchbearer in 2025 presidential election

Political analysts are warning opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of political consequences should it go ahead to field Peter Mutharika as presidential candidate in 2025.

Blantyre-based political analyst Victor Chipofya says the DPP should tread carefully on the issue of Mutharika as party’s torchbearer for the 2025 Tripartite Elections.

This comes as some top gurus in the DPP such as regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha have endorsed former president Peter Mutharika as the torchbearer for the party in the upcoming 2025 tripartite elections.

According to the top gurus, having Mutharika at the helm will help the party to unite as it currently divided into camps.

But Chipofya says while Mutharika is allowed by law to contest, the party should tread carefully.

According to Chipofya, Mutharika’s past may haunt the party in the 2025 elections.

According to Chipofya, Mutharika was voted out of power in 2020, through fresh presidential poll, because the majority did not have trust in him.

This comments also come few days after, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered the party’s politburo to put its house in order ahead of the next convention.

The court also told the party to maintain Kondwani Nankhumwa as leader of opposition and vice president for the South likewise other NGC members.

In 2025, Mutharika will be 84.

He became president of Malawi in 2014 after defeating former president Joyce Banda, who by law became president following the demise of Bingu wa Mutharika, founder of the DPP.

DPP has been rocked in divisions since it lost power in June 2020.

