DMI University Vice Chancellor Leno commends Chakwera for creating conducive environment for education growth

Vice Chancellor of DMI-St. John the Baptist University (DMISJBU), Dr. Jerin Leno, has commended President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, and his government for creating a conducive environment for increased flourishing of the education sector in Malawi.

Speaking at a joint graduation for Ticia Counselling Centre and DMI University in Blantyre on Friday, Leno observed that the Chakwera administration has demonstrated commitment to addressing challenges rocking the sector.

“The Government of Malawi attaches great importance to the provision of quality education as encapsulated in the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy and Malawi 2063 Agenda,” said Leno.

He described the graduation of over 100 HIV Testing and Counselling and Counselling and Psychotherapy students from a consortium of Ticia Counselling Centre and DMI University as another milestone in the continuing history of health promotion in our most beloved country Malawi.

“This day marks a special occasion in the growth our partnership with TICIA counselling Centre and Ministry of Health in providing professional testing and counselling services to the Malawi nation. This graduation ceremony bears testimony to the realisation that education has become to be regarded as one of the most important driving forces that is propelling this nation of Malawi to unprecedented success in all sectors of its operation,” said Leno.

He thanked the Ministry of Health for supporting the programmes, stressing that the programmes are critical in reducing the ratio between patients and health workers.

He encouraged Malawians intending to undertake such training programmes to contact the providers so that they can register and contribute to the growth of the health sector in Malawi.

Leno assured that, apart from working with TICIA Counselling Centre, DMI St John the Baptist University will continue to expand its operation in the country in support of the government vision of providing high quality accessible education in Malawi.

“In this regard, DMI St John the Baptist University opened its Blantyre Campus in 2020 to offer accredited programmes in the field of Computer Engineering, Commerce, Social Work and Education. The campus has a set of Art Digital Library and two modern computer laboratories.

“In Lilongwe, DMI ST John the Baptist University has constructed a modern engineering college. The College will be offering Civil, Mechanical, Electrical Engineering courses including computer engineering. With this investment, Malawi will become an industrialised country producing most of its products,” he said.

He added, “The university has also completed developing curricular for various ICT courses and this will culminated in the establishment of ICT College.

“In the Health Sector, The university has completed development of Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Clinical Medicine, Bachelor of Science Pharmacy, Bachelor of Science in Counselling and Psychotherapy, Bachelor of Science in Occupation Therapy, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health and Bachelor of Science in Public Health.

“In this regards, the University will be constructing a state of Art College of Health Science, the first of the kind in Malawi. This we believing will go along way in complementing Government effort of create a healthy nation.”

