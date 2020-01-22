DMRMD quashes nepotism claims in civil service recruitment: Parliamentary committee queries job statistics
A powerful Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee on Tuesday summoned the secretary for Human Resource for an inquiry on allegations that there is nepotism in government job offers.
The inquiry comes high on the heels of allegations that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) favours people from the Lhomwe-belt and from the southern region who are offered top jobs in the government.
But the Department of Human Resource Management and Development (DHRMD) has issued a report on the distribution of jobs in civil service, quashing the claims of nepotism in appointments.
In the report presented to the committee, Hillary Chimota the Principal Secretary for DMRMD said the recorded data does not demonstrate nepotism or bias in the civil service recruitment.
“We have fair distribution in the country, there is no nepotism and people are talking about nepotism without evidence,” said Chimota,
Nonetheless, chairperson Collins Kajawa has cast doubts on the credibility of the report and said his committee expect an elaborate data from the department in another meeting.
“We want DHRMD to have a very good recruitment strategy that takes into account equity and abilities of people and number of students graduating from tertiary institutions every year. It is a country that belongs to all of us,” said Kajawa, a member of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).
Based on the report, the Northern Region with a population of 2.2 million or 13 percent of the country’s population has 38 350 civil servants which represents 1.7 percent of the region’s population.
The north holds 21.9 percent of the positions in Grade P4 and above.
Second in terms of more jobs in the civil service is the Southern Region, with a population of 4.6 million or 26.6 percent of the national population. Its work force of 48 867 account for one percent of the region’s population. The south has 24.3 percent of jobs in Grade P4 and above.
The Central Region has 63 394 civil service jobs for a population of 7.5 million representing 0.84 percent if people in the region. In terms of position in Grade P4 and above, the region has 33 percent.
The Eastern Region has the least representation 0.35 percent for a population of 7.7 million. There are 27 253 civil servants from the Eastern Region, according to the report.
Chimota is a Lhomwe from PE and when he was in MoH he filled almost all senior posts by Lomwes. Readers how sure are you that the information he presented is credible and factual. Suppose he had twisted the figures would you know?. Caliph Al-mutharika is the architect of nepotism. get him out Malawi will be all Malawians.
HRMD whose boss is from Phalombe trying to split the South so it appears it is less represented. Should we say he does not know that Eastern Region is Southern Region split for administrative purposes only. Should we likewise split the Center in Eastern and Western Zones?
Mumangolembana pachibale m’bomamo, and the problem is not just the rulling party, even the small bosses recruit their nephews and nieces
Join the discussion…which is the eastern religion of Malawi? this quite new description to me. may please enlighten me. I am chimaledzeni resigned in zambia kasama
How stupid MCP MP’s are?at the same time you are up against quota system which meant for equitably sharing of national cake.
So no nepotism as claimed by the incompetent opposition Shame
Chimoto you are stupid. Where do you come from yourself. Do not stand on podium and say nonsense. Are u disputing the fact that positions in the public sector are being given on the basis of where one is coming from? are you not aware that nearly all institutions that are funded by government are headed by Lhomwes o people from the south. Dont be stupid and fool us
I hate people like Hillary Chimota,even if he sees something is wrong but he will always defend stupidity things.Ning’ang’a is a very old person who is suppose to retire but you keep on rotating him because he is a Lhomwe old fool,why?We have so many post graduates young people on the street when are you going to employ them?
How old is Eric Ning’ang’a? What about a pool of young men?
He is 82 years old