Malopa pitch for $2.6bn Cape Maclear Project at UK-Africa investment summit
Promoter of an ambitious Cape Maclear the $2.6 billion (K1.9 trillion) project in lakeshore district of Mangochi, Bright Malopa, attended the UK-Africa investment summit seeking to attract more investors to project that could change the face of Monkey Bay and turn it into a mini city.
Malopa, who is an employee of Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra), is on rcord saying investors have shown interest to fund part of the venture consisting three projects conceived and pursued by Cape Maclear Hotel and Golf Resort Limited.
He is on record saying they have already identified sponsors, including NEO Energy Asia, China Harbour Engineering from China, Al Manhal International Group from Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and AE7 Group of Companies as project finance and development managers.
However, Malopa has been taking on social media photos of his meetings in London where he has been beckoning investors to fund part of the tourism project.
“Cape Maclear Resort Project will consist $750 million [K549 billion] touristic, leisure and residential project featuring five hotels, 700 serviced residences, a signature golf club and golf course, tennis academy, a marina, an aqua park, an aquarium, a cultural village and a major events arena. We want to have this project take off,” said Malopa.
According to Malopa, investors are ready to pump into this project between 30 percent and 40 percent of the total project cost whereas the rest will be debt from PTA Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB), Afrexim, KFW and HSBC and hedge funds from Switzerland subject to clear position on Mangochi Airport.
Malawi Investment Trade Centre (Mitc) said Cape Maclear Initiative is one of the projects in the compendium that country took to the London summit.
Who funded his trip to the UK?
Normally azungu take off their huts indoors……..
This project is pure and simple money laundering by unscrupulous Dubai based Indians and for smuggling through the airport.
This is misplaced idea – which funder can waste their $2.6 billion? Only foolish ones – the politics is not good chief. But anyway keep on dreaming, you lose nothing by dreaming. You started a long time ago – 10 years with nothing to show chief – why waste you time. sell the land ena amangepo.
Now i know. ‘Fly Emirates. Fly Better.’
Will believe it when I see it. It’s good news though. This kind of development needs Malawi government improving some facilities in our nation so rich investors can find Malawi attractive. I mean we don’t even have decent public toilets in our cities. OLD TOWN Public toilets in Lilongwe and city center makes it for a hilarious comedy. Simple things that we need to get right. Roads that look like they are taking you to the grave yard. You can’t fix one road and brag about it the whole year. We love what you are doing marketing the country but… Read more »
This is beautiful, we need to support it regardless of our political affiliations, bravo Bright Malopa and team Mutharika, push for more of such projects.
Not much from Bright Malopa. He has been in the limelight for many years now but nothing on the ground. Very good at talking .
Nkhani yabwino chabe anthu are too obsessed with Paul Kagame and Rwanda without seeing our own potential developments….
Would you blame them?
we have the potential but not seem to be exploiting it
Of course we’re obsessed with all the developmentsame happening in Rwanda coz of a visionary leader Kagame, yet our own Govt is obsessed with corruption and nepotism hence the can’t see potentials and opportunities in our own country.