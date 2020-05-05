Do not retaliate remain peaceful, Chilima urges UTM supporters in light of terror attacks

Vice President Saulos Chilima has expressed disquiet over terror attacks against UTM Party members from suspected regime thugs.

Chilima said this when he addressed party supporters after the UTM office located at last night at Area 24 in Lilongwe was torched Monday night.

It is suspected that the thugs used a petrol bomb to set fire to the building.

Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera who earlier visited patients who were petrol-bombed described the bombing of the family as pathetic.

The two leaders said they will not retaliate but instead will work on mobilising people to vote the DPP government out.

Addressing people in Area 24 where thugs torched UTM office, Chilima said while the potential of retaliation is very high, and that could engulf the whole country, advised people not to retaliate.

“Let us avoid retaliation as much as possible. Remain peaceful and use our vote wisely,” said Chilima.

He said the UTM was disappointed with the continued attacks on its members by governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadres but said they would not allow them to take the law into their own hands in retaliation.

“I understand that you are very disappointed. I sympathise with that position but remain peaceful,” said Chilima.

The guard and some of his children suffered burns and were taken to hospital by well-wishers.

Chilima has accused President Peter Mutharika of unleashing political violence and tribalism in the country ahead of the July 2 fresh presidential election purportedly to disenfranchise some voters through intimidation.

His outburst followed reports of attacks on monitors for UTM Party and its electoral alliance partner Malawi Congress Party (MCP) by suspected DPP youth cadets in Mulanje and Thyolo at the weekend.

He also condemned the attack on the home of Shaheeda Hussein, UTM Party Eastern Region director of women, in Balaka where her house and a UTM Party-branded vehicle were torched by unidentified assailants.

