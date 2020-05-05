Do not retaliate remain peaceful, Chilima urges UTM supporters in light of terror attacks

May 5, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 13 Comments

Vice President Saulos Chilima has expressed disquiet over terror attacks against UTM Party members from suspected regime thugs.

Chilima: Be peaceful
Chilima addressing people in Area 24 where unknown people torched UTM office last night. He has advised people not to retaliate.

Chilima said this when he addressed party supporters after the UTM office located at last night at Area 24 in Lilongwe  was torched Monday night.

It is suspected that the thugs used a petrol bomb to set fire to the building.

Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera who earlier visited patients who were petrol-bombed described the bombing of the family as pathetic.

The two leaders said they will not retaliate but instead will work on mobilising people to vote the DPP government out.

Addressing people in Area 24 where thugs torched UTM office, Chilima said while the potential of retaliation is very high, and that could engulf the whole country, advised people not to retaliate.

“Let us avoid retaliation as much as possible. Remain peaceful and use our vote wisely,” said Chilima.

He said the UTM was disappointed with the continued attacks on its members by governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadres but said they would not allow them to take the law into their own hands in retaliation.

“I understand that you are very disappointed. I sympathise with that position but remain peaceful,” said Chilima.

The guard and some of his children suffered burns and were taken to hospital by well-wishers.

Chilima has accused President Peter Mutharika of unleashing political violence and tribalism in the country ahead of the July 2 fresh presidential election purportedly to disenfranchise some voters through intimidation.

His outburst followed reports of attacks on monitors for UTM Party and its electoral alliance partner Malawi Congress Party (MCP) by suspected DPP youth cadets in Mulanje and Thyolo at the weekend.

He also condemned the attack on the home of Shaheeda Hussein, UTM Party Eastern Region director of women, in Balaka where her house and a UTM Party-branded vehicle were torched by unidentified assailants.

Flamingo
Guest
Flamingo

Did we retaliate when you were busy destroying our lives with your HRDC ndiwe wa mtopola

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kenneth Bwanali
Guest
Kenneth Bwanali

When did political partys offices turned into residences places? These places are violent hot spots areas. UTM and Chilima should be blamed for this tragedy

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
kaukonde
Guest
kaukonde

Matama onse aja mukukankhalanso wachiwiri. Nkaka akakumvetsani kuwawa. sikuti wayiwala za 2014

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Ndede
Guest
Ndede

This tendency of pointing fingers will kill the sweetness of politics. You have not found those who have done this unthinkable thing and yet you blame someone….eeeish….investigate first and let the police do their Job. When all this election is over we shall hear another lie..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

Dziko lamalawi ndi tonse Sila DPP ndipo DPP ya bwera liti? Kubwezera is the best solution.Osawawopa , azidelerabe, ,mudzadabwa Kut apolice ali involved ndi asilikali.I new it abwezeredwe dziko ndi lathu tonse.Munthalika wabwera liti kumalawi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Kaka
Guest
Kaka

Trying to take away nkhani ya lero – Chilima is not on the ballot.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Phiri
Guest
Phiri

What did Chilima say when MCP and UTM were terrorising southerners?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

The story today is that Chilima is not on the ballot. This other one mwajudula in order to hide shame on Chilima and UTM.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Momu
Guest
Momu

Diversionary tactic. You have burnt the office yourselves to divert attention from the fact that you are not on the ballot. Manyazi mulibe.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Nepotism
Guest
Nepotism

Time is ripe uwl pay for ir after dpp is not winning

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Keen Observer
Guest
Keen Observer

That’s the type of leadership Malawi needs.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
