Chakwera condemns political terror against opposition: MCP fears Malawi ‘genocide’
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera – who is expected to be torchbearer grand opposition alliance – has condemned the needless political violence and terror against opposition parties ahead of the July 2 fresh presidential election.
In an interview on Tuesday after visiting in hospital victims of arson at the UTM office located at Area 24 in the Capital City said the violence was completely unacceptable.
Political thugs suspected to be governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth militia knonw as Cadets torched torched the UTM offices with petrol bomb Monday l night.
The guard and some of his children suffered burns and were taken to hospital by well-wishers.
“Our prayers go out to the injured,” the former church cleric turned politician said.
“Violence must have no place in our politics. We must bring the cycle of violence to an end,” he said.
The incident happened hours after UTM leader Saulos Chilima condemned separate attacks on UTM members by suspected DPP youth cadets in Mulanje and Thyolo at the weekend.
He also condemned the attack on the home of Shaheeda Hussein, UTM Party Eastern Region director of women, in Balaka where her house and a UTM Party-branded vehicle were torched by unidentified assailants.
According to Chilima, President Peter Mutharika and his part want to use the violence to scare and disenfranchise some voters through intimidation in order to remain in power.
Speaking on TimesTalk programme on Monday on Times Radio hosted by Brian Banda, MCP secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka warned that is not tamed the political violence risk developing into genocidal proportions.
” We don’t have police now. People have to use self defence because police cannot help them, they only protect the ruling DPP. If nothing is done to stop this terror, we risk witnessing genocide similar to that experienced in Rwanda,” said Mkaka.
Chancellor College-based political scientist Mustafa Hussein has also warned that the violence may degenerate into chaos if it remains unchecked.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Yes we knew this day would come after Msundwe barracks and HRDC
Violence MUST be condemed in strong term!!! This Must be stopped. And I wish also this guy’s were condemed so called peaceful demonstration which were unlishing terral to innocent people for 9 months. Not playing hide and seek with hipocrisy.
This nosense of dpp leaders and supporters claiming mcp have been terrorising people doesn’t hold water for crying out loud. Ordinary people were protesting in the streets to denounce MEC and dpp’s day-light robbery of elections and only stupid crooks can call fighting for justice as terrorism. Even during the time of John Chilembwe some white people were getting killed by natives in denouncing oppression but you can’t call that terrorism rather “freedom fighting” and that’s what people were doing. When people are fighting for justice and freedom, unfortunately; lives gets lost, livelihoods gets damaged but dpp can’t use that… Read more »
In Malawi only DPP are safe really P.O.L.I.C.E just watching the stupid cadets doing upandu for free, Malawi is for all not for DPP POLICE we are watching you, mavuto angachuluke bwanji kunja sikumalephela kucha muzaona maloza ma cadets please Olemekezeka a Dr Chilima ndi Dr Chakwera tikuziwa ndinu mutazatiombole kumavuto tukuwaona lerowa Mulungu ankhale nafe atisinthile U leadership waupandu.
I will not comment this time.
Now you understand that violence is not acceptable because you are victims. Where were you when people’s property was being vandalised and shops looted. You did not condemn it because you were the perpetrators of violence. Now you are talking about genocide and condemning violence because it’s your supporters that are affected. Shame on you. The tears of innocent lives whose shops were looted and property vandalised reached God and you will reap. After all you are crying just because one office and one vehicle. Do you consider how much property was vandalised and how many shops were looted? Shame… Read more »
Kubwezera is the only solution.For how long will you toralate the injustices of DPP please zibwezerani nanu.Akufuna aziti MCP and UTM ndi aviolence pomwe aziyamba okha.Malawians kubwezera is the best before anthu ambiri asanavulare.Mwinanso ndi apolice ndi asilikali akupanga zimenezo.Paja amalawife tulo too much.
A chakwera lero mukuti chiyani? Inu mwamenya anthu for 9 months. You perpetrated violence in MALAWI. HAVe you forgotten Msundwe? What about our business you destroyed in LL and Karonga? Please check your tongue LaZaro
Shaa You people are really EVIL. You caused Terror and today you want pose as Peaceful People/ Party. MCP YOU CANNOT CHEAT THE PUBLIC!!!!
