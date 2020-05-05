Malawi government hails Muslim World League for Covid-19 cushions

Malawi government has commended Muslim World League for its humanitarian support in cushioning the socio-economic impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease on the most vulnerable people by donating maize flour to most vulnerable population targeting people with disabilities.

Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events Everton Chimulirenji and Minister of Persons with Disabilities and the Elderly, Clement Chiwaya hailed the Muslim World Leagu when they received a on behalf of Malawi Government at Kabwabwa Secondary School in Lilongwe on Monday.

In his remarks, Chimulirenji appealed to stakeholders to put in efforts and join hands in mobilising resources the country requires to effectively respond to COVID-19.

“Efforts put in place by the Malawi Government and partners will be made in vain if we continue politicising COVID-19. This disease is not a joking matter; you have seen its impacts globally.

“Let me appeal to the international community to continue supporting the people of Malawi technically, financially and in kind in responding to COVID-19,” he said.

Currently, Malawi requires a total of K157 billion to respond to COVID-19. Out of this K19 billion has been raised from Malawi Government and donor and humanitarian partners.

On his part, Chiwaya was grateful for the donation saying it will help mitigate the impact of the disease.

He said each time disaster strikes persons with disabilities are badly hit hence the need for them to be bailed out in such situations.

“This donation will help the most vulnerable in the country. I, therefore, request government to expedite efforts to help the disabled in order to reduce the number of those wanting help,” he said.

Muslim World League Social Welfare Manager Ahmed Diah said the donation has been made to help maintain nutrition as the country strives to fight Coronavirus.

Lilongwe City Centre Member of Parliament Alfred Jiya was delighted for the gesture which he said will go a long way in bailing out the most vulnerable people.

Just like Chimulirenji, Jiya appealed to all those involved to desist from politicising COVID-19 interventions.

Government, in collaboration with its partners is introducing an emergency cash transfer programme targeting 172,000 households to salvage small scale businesses in and around major markets in Mzuzu, Lilongwe, Blantyre and Zomba. The aim of the initiative is to support vulnerable Malawians who rely on the markets for their survival.

“The gesture is a positive development but it should not be politicised but rather implemented for the benefit of all those deserving. It is a temporal measure to sustain the vulnerable during COVID-19 and as such there is need for a permanent measure,” he said.

In January this year when Malawi Government and its humanitarian partners were implementing the 2019/2020 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response program, the Muslim World League provided a total of 8,250 maize flour each weighing 25 kilograms to food insecure households in Mangochi, Salima, Lilongwe, Nsanje, Blantyre, Rumphi and Karonga.

Over 1.8 million food insecure people were reached out with relief food.

The Muslim World League which has been in Malawi since 1992 has donated 300 tonnes of maize flour. Each targeted household is expected to receive 20 kilogrammes.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!