Doctor warns of negative effects of concotions amid Covid

A medical doctor has warned of negative effects over the assorted concotions people are taking as a preventive measure to the raging Covid-19.

People have resorted to taking ginger, garlic, lemons, soda and other herbs in the belief that the concotions can fight the covid-19 which continues to claim more lives.

The doctor, who does not want to be named, says it is emerging and being observed now at ABC Hospital in Lilongwe that a lot of people are being diagnosed with chest pains, gastrointestinal upsets and high amylase enzyme in their blood from taking too much lemons, ginger and other concoctions in efforts to prevent or treat Covid 19.

“Lemons have ascorbic acid and stomach has hydrochloric acid which all combine to scotch people’s stomach and intestinal lining causing ulcers in the process. “After that, the lemon juice gets alkalinized and mix with alkaline digestive juices in the intestines and cause too much alkalinity in the intestines leading to indigestion and full abdomen,” says the doctor.

He says ginger has some elements which disturb pancreas function leading to high amylase and pancreatitis which in the long run may end up in diabetes.

“So, don’t take too much of these things guys, if there is any among us who is using these concoctions, guys, samalani ndithu.

Avoid taking too much aloevera too, our nutritionist also says Aloevera has some element which predisposes people to oesophageal/gullet cancer,” he says.

He says the ministry of Health in its guidelines has just advised people to lead a healthy life style which include good diet, exercises, basic Covid prevention measures e.g masking, hygiene etc

The doctor says taking too much sodium bicarbonate increases sodium content in the body hence water retention leading to hypertension.

