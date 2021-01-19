Police arrest Congolese for ‘selfish, careless behaviour’ breaking Malawi’s Covid curfew 

January 19, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Two Congolese are in police custody in Dowa   for breaking Covid curfew rules after fthey were found selling beer beyond the newly gazetted 8pm.

Dzaleka Refugee Camp

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda gazetted the new law on Monday as part of the fight against Covid-19.

The two Congolese were arrested at Dzaleka refugee camp.

Dowa police spokesperson, Gladson M’bumpha, says the two, Patience Bituta aged 23  and Samuel Deleleyu aged 27 were arrested in an operation meant to find out if bar owners were adhering to Covid-19 preventive measures.

Meanwhile, police in the district are conducting sensitisation campaigns on Covid-19 prevention in all trade centers.

In Mchinji, the Officer In-Charge for Mchinji Police Station George Mtetemera has died of Covid-19.

Reports indicate that Mtetemera collapsed at his house before he was taken to Mchinji District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Community Policing Coordinator for Mchinji Police Rome Chauluka said a postmortem was conducted where it was revealed that he had Covid-19.

According to Chauluka, in recent times, Mtetemera has also been suffering from diabetes.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Malawi Super League soccer matches suspended due to coronavirus

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) have suspended the  top-flight TNM Super League  for a period of three weeks, due to...

Close