Police arrest Congolese for ‘selfish, careless behaviour’ breaking Malawi’s Covid curfew 

Two Congolese are in police custody in Dowa for breaking Covid curfew rules after fthey were found selling beer beyond the newly gazetted 8pm.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda gazetted the new law on Monday as part of the fight against Covid-19.

The two Congolese were arrested at Dzaleka refugee camp.

Dowa police spokesperson, Gladson M’bumpha, says the two, Patience Bituta aged 23 and Samuel Deleleyu aged 27 were arrested in an operation meant to find out if bar owners were adhering to Covid-19 preventive measures.

Meanwhile, police in the district are conducting sensitisation campaigns on Covid-19 prevention in all trade centers.

In Mchinji, the Officer In-Charge for Mchinji Police Station George Mtetemera has died of Covid-19.

Reports indicate that Mtetemera collapsed at his house before he was taken to Mchinji District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Community Policing Coordinator for Mchinji Police Rome Chauluka said a postmortem was conducted where it was revealed that he had Covid-19.

According to Chauluka, in recent times, Mtetemera has also been suffering from diabetes.

