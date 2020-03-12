Doctors give Mtambo clean hill of health after suspected poisoning

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo was onchecked on by medical doctors after suspected poisoning.

The fierce and vocal rights activist’s lawyer Khwima Chizi said the doctors took medical tests of Mtambo at Maula prison where he spent the night.

“They went to the prison at seven in the evening,” he said.

Mchizi says preliminary medical checks on Timothy Mtambo show that the HRDC chairperson fine.

Mtambo last evening complained of not feeling well after he was made to sit on some “itchy” liquid stuff in a police vehicle assigned to move him to Maula prison from court.

HRDC coordinator Luke Tembo said Mtambo was fine and in high spirits.

Mtambo, Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka are appearing before the Lilongwe magistrate’s court where the court is expected to deliver a bail judgment.

The rights activists were arrested after threatening to mobilise people to shut down state residences to force President Peter Mutharika to fire Malawi Electoral Commission commissioners.

