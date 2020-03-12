Doctors give Mtambo clean hill of health after suspected poisoning

March 12, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo was onchecked on by medical doctors after suspected poisoning.

Mtambo: Fit and well

The fierce and vocal rights activist’s lawyer Khwima Chizi said the doctors took medical tests of Mtambo at Maula prison where he spent the night.

“They went to the prison at seven in the evening,” he said.

Mchizi says preliminary medical checks on Timothy Mtambo show that the HRDC chairperson fine.

Mtambo last evening complained of not feeling well after he was made to sit on some “itchy” liquid stuff in a police vehicle assigned to move him to Maula prison from court.

HRDC coordinator Luke Tembo said Mtambo was fine and in high spirits.

Mtambo, Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka are appearing before the Lilongwe magistrate’s court where the court is expected to deliver a bail judgment.

The rights activists were arrested after threatening to mobilise people to shut down state residences to force President Peter Mutharika to fire Malawi Electoral Commission commissioners.

Mr Truth Pains
Guest
Mr Truth Pains

Some poison is very tough to trace so he might be cleared in some sense but eating him inwardly . I also doubt the capacity of our doctors who always send samples to South Africa even with Coronavirus.

If someone add uranium to your clothes, u won’t know that u have bn poison till either cancer or some sort of heart failure start crippling on your life.
So watch out Mr Mtambo on your wellbeing

2 hours ago
Fula
Guest
Fula

Akulu bodza silabwino. Osamanamizila anthu zinthu zoipa. Mulungu sakondwera ndi zotero

2 hours ago
Chilipa Thako
Guest
Chilipa Thako

kumwa dala mankhwala nkumanamiza dzitsiru dzinzake kuti boma lamuthiririra mankhwala mwana opusa ameneyu ,

2 hours ago
Fear
Guest
Fear

That’s stupid Malawians. Why tarnishing the image of the police officer. Mtambo wanted to make himself big. Let him rot there .Why faking you idiot?
Atenge mphere. That’s really stupid and for those who made unnecessary comments,shame on you.
Wakupusitsani galu uyu

2 hours ago
wa Nyau
Guest
wa Nyau

umafuna ulembetse medical report yabodza kkkkk thats Mphere my friend not poison you fool

2 hours ago
agent provocateur
Guest
agent provocateur

ameneyu sachidziwa chitedze … or akanamuuza kuti kuli nsabwe ku chitolokosi!!!

2 hours ago