Health minister impressed with construction works of Phalombe Hospital

Minister of Health and Population, Jappie Mhango has expressed satisfaction with the construction works of a multi-million kwacha state of the art Phalombe District Hospital currently in progress.

He said this on Wednesday in Phalombe after touring the hospital and staff houses to appreciate the work being done.

Mhango said for a long time, the district has had no hospital to provide essential health services to people in the area.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of the structure and the pace at which the facility was taking to reach its completion in August, 2020.

“Currently, 80 per cent of the work has been done and in a few months to come, the facility will be opened for public use. I would like to urge the beneficiaries to take care of the hospital and its facilities,” the Minister said.

He warned Health Officials against abusing hospital equipment and facilities such ambulances, saying if anyone would be found, the law will take its course.

“Recently, we fired three health officials, two in Rumphi and one in Lilongwe for being found using ambulances to carry bags of charcoal instead of patients. I, therefore, warn health officials to desist from such malpractice,” Mhango explained.

Project Manager responsible for the joint venture of Alghanim and PLEM, Sathishkumar Pollikuth assured the public of high quality standard of the facility and also to complete the remaining work within the specified time.

“Right now, we are only remaining with the finishing part which is 20 percent of the whole lot of the project and 70 per cent of equipment to be installed in the hospital has already arrived in the country.

“In this regard, let me assure you that come August this year, the facility will be ready for hand over,” Pollikuth said.

The construction work of Phalombe District Hospital and staff houses started in 2017.

