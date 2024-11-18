DoDMA Urges Adherence to Climate Change Guidelines to Mitigate Impact of Disasters

The Department of Disaster Risk Management Affairs (DoDMA) has called on Malawians to adhere to climate change guidelines as part of efforts to mitigate the devastating impacts of climate-related disasters. The department’s Chief Disaster Response Officer, Madalitso Henry Mwale, emphasized that non-compliance with established disaster risk management protocols is exacerbating the country’s vulnerability to climate-induced catastrophes.

Mwale pointed to the persistent challenges that Malawians face in effectively addressing the risks posed by climate change, noting that communities in cyclone-prone areas often ignore guidance to relocate to safer zones. These communities, Mwale explained, frequently insist on staying in hazardous locations, despite repeated warnings from the department. This reluctance to move is undermining efforts to reduce disaster risk and safeguard lives.

Failure to Relocate: A Growing Concern

“People in cyclone-prone areas continue to resist relocation to safer areas,” Mwale stated. “They often prefer to stay in locations that are not habitable, which makes them more vulnerable to the effects of cyclones. This non-compliance significantly hampers our disaster risk reduction efforts.”

Mwale urged the public to take the advice of DoDMA seriously, especially in light of increasingly frequent and intense climate events. The department has been advocating for people in vulnerable areas to move to more resilient zones, yet this guidance is often ignored until the full force of a disaster hits.

Building Resilience in Urban Areas

Mwale also highlighted the importance of resilient building standards in urban areas, particularly in light of rising infrastructure vulnerabilities to climate impacts. He stressed the need for urban dwellers to follow guidelines for constructing buildings that can withstand extreme weather conditions, such as flooding, storms, and cyclones.

“Urban centers need to adhere to resilient building standards. Safer schools, homes, and public facilities are essential in protecting our communities from the devastating effects of climate change,” Mwale said. However, he acknowledged that affordability remains a challenge, which makes it difficult for many to comply with these standards.

Limited Resources for Disaster Response

One of the key concerns raised by Mwale was the country’s insufficient resources to effectively respond to disasters. He pointed to the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy in 2023, which caused massive devastation across the country. The total cost of the response was K147.8 billion, but only K118.3 billion was raised, highlighting the resource gap that Malawi faces in its disaster management efforts.

Mwale stressed that limited funds further strain disaster response operations, making it harder to adequately equip the country to handle future disasters. He also expressed concern over the lack of essential materials needed for disaster management, such as specialized rescue boats, helicopters, and emergency communication equipment.

Urgent Need for Improved Early Warning Systems

In addition to infrastructure and relocation efforts, Mwale emphasized the importance of early warning systems. He pointed out that many Malawians remain unaware of impending disasters until it is too late, as was the case during Cyclone Freddy.

One survivor of Cyclone Freddy, Traditional Authority (T/A) Njema in Mulanje district resident Sosten Fashon, shared his painful experience of how delayed warnings led to significant loss of life. Fashon tragically lost his child in the cyclone and is still recovering from the disaster’s impacts.

“During Cyclone Freddy, we did not receive early warnings that our village would be affected. We were going about our normal lives until the cyclone started flooding our area,” Fashon recalled. “Had we received the warnings earlier, I could have relocated to a safer place, and my child might have survived.”

Fashon’s experience underscores the urgent need for timely and effective disaster alerts. He called on the government to invest in improved early warning systems to ensure that communities receive alerts well in advance of a disaster, giving them the opportunity to take preventive measures.

The Way Forward: Strengthening Preparedness

Cyclone Freddy, which struck in 2023, left a trail of destruction in Malawi, claiming over 1,400 lives and displacing thousands of others. The disaster brought to the forefront the country’s weaknesses in disaster preparedness and response, and Mwale’s comments reflect a growing consensus that Malawi needs to significantly strengthen its climate resilience efforts.

“The government must prioritize the development of robust early warning systems, including the acquisition of necessary equipment such as choppers, boats, and megaphones to ensure that affected communities can be warned in advance,” Mwale said.

In light of the devastating losses caused by Cyclone Freddy and other recent climate disasters, Mwale and other experts stress the need for a collective national effort to reduce the impacts of climate change and ensure that vulnerable communities are adequately protected. With a changing climate, adhering to disaster preparedness guidelines and strengthening response mechanisms will be crucial in saving lives and reducing damage in the future.

As DoDMA continues to advocate for adherence to climate change guidelines, the onus is on every Malawian—individuals, communities, and government institutions—to act decisively to safeguard the nation against the growing threats posed by climate change.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!