Faith Leaders Urged to Lead Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights Advocacy

Stefan Jansen, the Country Director for NCA/DCA, emphasized the influential role that faith-based organizations can play in shaping attitudes and behavior towards SRHR, particularly among their congregants. Speaking to religious leaders from various denominations in Lilongwe, Jansen encouraged the integration of SRHR advocacy into church programs, stressing that these communities have the trust and reach to inspire lasting change.

“The church has the influence and capacity to bring about meaningful change by championing these issues,” Jansen said. “We hope to see activities that integrate SRHR advocacy into their ongoing programs and initiatives.”

Addressing the Gaps in SRHR Advocacy

Reverend Cliff Nyekanyeka, Executive Director of the Blantyre Synod’s Health and Development Commission, acknowledged the importance of the call and affirmed his Synod’s commitment to addressing SRHR challenges. He emphasized the need for churches to be at the forefront of promoting the health and well-being of women and girls, particularly in providing accurate, comprehensive information about SRHR.

“We are committed to promoting health and development initiatives that uphold the dignity and rights of women and girls,” Nyekanyeka remarked. He further noted the growing need to engage with youth within the church, especially those engaging in sexual activity, in order to guide them towards making informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

“Many of our youths are involved in sexual activities, and it is important that we provide them with the correct information to help them make informed choices. They are young and need proper guidance to avoid future challenges,” Nyekanyeka added.

Inclusivity in SRHR Education

While the importance of promoting SRHR for girls and women was emphasized, Sheik Afick Riaadi Kangomba, the National Educational Coordinator for the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), raised concerns about the lack of comprehensive SRHR education targeting both genders. Kangomba noted that while teachings on SRHR are present in many religious institutions, they are often insufficient and not clearly communicated, resulting in confusion and reluctance to seek out these services.

“Many teachings about SRHR are not clear, and this makes people hesitant to seek information or access services,” Kangomba explained. He also highlighted a critical gap in SRHR education, pointing out that teachings often focus more on girls than boys, even though boys play a significant role in both protecting and violating SRHR.

“Religious teachings on SRHR often focus on girls, but boys also need to be included in these discussions. They play a crucial role, and without involving them, we cannot fully address the challenges of SRHR,” Kangomba added.

A Call for Collaborative Action

The meeting, which brought together religious leaders from various faith-based organizations including the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) church, and MAM, ended with a collective call for greater collaboration in addressing SRHR issues. It was agreed that faith leaders must work together to ensure that SRHR messages are inclusive, clear, and reach all members of their communities, regardless of age or gender.

Religious leaders expressed their commitment to integrating SRHR teachings into their worship services, counseling programs, and community outreach initiatives. They also called for more training and resources to enable them to effectively communicate these important messages to their congregations.

In closing, Jansen reiterated that faith leaders hold a unique position to advocate for SRHR due to their moral influence, trust, and widespread reach. He called on all religious communities to rise to the challenge and actively contribute to improving the sexual and reproductive health of the nation, particularly for vulnerable populations like women and youth.

“We need the churches and faith communities to not only preach about SRHR but to actively participate in the advocacy, ensuring that everyone has access to the information and services they need to make healthy decisions,” Jansen concluded.

By fostering collaboration and inclusivity, faith leaders can help ensure that SRHR messages resonate with all members of society, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes and a more equitable society for all.