Dalitso Kabambe Speaks Out: Calls for Unity and Action in New Leadership Role

Newly elected President of the United Transformation Movement (UTM), Dalitso Kabambe, has vowed to lead the country toward a brighter future, focusing on unity, progress, and national transformation. In a powerful message following his election, Kabambe called on Malawians to set aside past divisions and collaborate for the betterment of the nation.

“I am filled with hope and determination,” Kabambe said in a heartfelt statement posted on his official social media channels. “This victory is not mine alone—it belongs to all of us. It is not just a change in leadership; it represents the dawn of a transformative journey for every Malawian.”

Kabambe, who assumed leadership of UTM in a landslide victory during the party’s recent conference, emphasized the importance of moving beyond past political rivalries to work together for the common good of the nation.

“I reach out to all those who stood alongside me in this campaign—differing voices, diverse aspirations. We are not opponents but teammates in this noble endeavor. Let us embrace collaboration and unity. The time for campaigning has ended; now is the time for action,” Kabambe declared.

The former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor expressed his belief in the collective power of the people, urging all citizens, especially youth, to actively participate in the democratic process by registering to vote. Kabambe emphasized that a united effort is necessary to reclaim the nation and restore its dignity.

“To all citizens, I urge you to register in large numbers! This is your chance to be part of something greater, an opportunity to reclaim our nation from the depths of mediocrity. Together, we are the architects of the next government—one that is accountable, transparent, and truly reflective of the voices of the people,” he said.

Kabambe’s leadership has been widely regarded as a fresh direction for UTM, which has struggled to establish itself as a major political force in recent years. His speech marks a clear departure from the past, presenting a message of inclusivity and hope, especially for young Malawians who feel disconnected from the political process.

Hope for a Revitalized Economy and a Just Society

Central to Kabambe’s message was a promise to rejuvenate Malawi’s economy and ensure that the government puts the people first. He emphasized the importance of creating a future where justice and equity are not mere ideals, but concrete realities that every Malawian can experience.

“We’ve experienced division and despair long enough, but today, I stand before you to declare: there is hope,” Kabambe said. “Hope for a government that puts the people first, hope for a revitalized economy, hope for a future where justice and equity are not just ideals, but realities.”

Kabambe’s remarks resonated deeply with many Malawians, particularly those who have long felt excluded from the country’s political and economic gains. He underscored the necessity of tackling corruption, promoting social justice, and rebuilding the economy in a way that benefits all citizens—not just the elite.

A Call to Action

Kabambe concluded his message by calling on all Malawians to unite in the effort to build a prosperous nation. He urged citizens to join him in rolling up their sleeves and working towards a future that prioritizes the needs of the people.

“This is our moment! Let’s build a Malawi that stands as a beacon of hope and prosperity, carving a legacy we can all be proud of. Let’s unite for progress. Let’s harness our collective strength. Let’s create the change we wish to see,” he urged.

Kabambe’s call for unity and action is expected to energize UTM supporters and potential voters, as the country heads into the next general election. His leadership, coupled with his vision for a more inclusive and prosperous Malawi, could signal a new era in the country’s politics.

As UTM prepares for the future under Kabambe’s guidance, many are watching closely to see how his leadership will shape the party’s direction and whether his promises of transformation will resonate with voters across the nation.

