Does DPP have moral authority to blame Tonse Alliance for prevailing economic hardships?

As the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) continues to level accusations against the ‘Tonse Alliance government’ for failing to control the high inflation rate in Malawi, it is crucial to underscore the irony and hypocrisy of their statements. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the blame for Malawi’s economic malaise squarely lies with the DPP’s mismanagement and plunder of the country’s resources during its time in power.

The IMF’s Managing Director, Gita Gopinath, emphasized unequivocally this year that the DPP should take responsibility for the mess it created in the Malawian economy. This is a damning indictment that carries significant weight, coming from a respected international institution that has a deep understanding of the country’s economic challenges.

The evidence presented in the 2021 Delloite audit report further underscores the DPP’s culpability in the economic downfall of Malawi. The 2021 Delloite report paints a harrowing picture of the scale and audacity of the DPP’s corruption and misappropriation of public funds. From the diversion of over K2.2 billion for unsubstantiated expenses to the suspicious channeling of $769 million through FDH Bank, a firm closely aligned with the DPP’s interests, the report leaves no room for doubt about the party’s role in the country’s economic decline.

The Delloite report also revealed the DPP’s brazen attempts to prop up its political machinery at the expense of the nation’s economic well-being. The K27 billion paid to top managers who were retiring, only for them to provide K7 billion to the then-ruling DPP, is a clear example of the party’s disregard for the country’s financial stability and its prioritization of its own political interests.

The DPP’s economic mismanagement extended beyond the Reserve Bank of Malawi. The government’s reckless borrowing to finance poorly planned infrastructure projects, coupled with its failure to generate sufficient revenue to service the debt, led to a crippling debt burden that continues to weigh down Malawi’s economic prospects.

The Cashgate scandal, which saw millions of dollars siphoned from the public purse, was a culmination of the DPP’s disregard for good governance and accountability. This scandal not only eroded public trust but also resulted in the suspension of aid from donor countries, further exacerbating the economic challenges faced by the country.

The recent assertions by the DPP’s Vice President for the North, Jappie Mhango, therefore, that the Tonse Alliance administration has failed to control the high inflation rate in Malawi are not only misguided but also completely devoid of any moral authority. As the evidence clearly shows, the economic mess that the current government is grappling with is a direct result of the gross mismanagement and widespread corruption that characterized the DPP’s tenure in power.

The Delloite audit report has laid bare the extent of the DPP’s economic sabotage, revealing a litany of dubious and illicit transactions for unsubstantiated “building maintenance, rentals, school fees allowances, and recall of diplomats as well as uncovering the suspicious channeling of a staggering $769 million through FDH Bank, a firm closely aligned with the DPP’s interests.

In stark contrast, the Tonse Alliance government, led by President Lazarus Chakwera, has been working tirelessly to address the economic challenges inherited from the Mutharika regime. Under President Chakwera, the government has prioritized fiscal discipline, with a focus on reducing wasteful spending and improving revenue collection and prioritizing servicing debts. It has also implemented policies aimed at promoting economic growth and job creation, such as investing in infrastructure development and creating an environment conducive to private sector investment.

While it is true that the current high inflation rate is a significant challenge, it is important to recognize that this originates from combined tragedy of the DPP’s mismanagement and a global phenomenon driven by factors beyond the control of any government including the ‘Tonse Alliance government’, such as the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict. The Chakwera administration has taken steps to mitigate the impact of these external factors, including the implementation of austerity measures and the introduction of targeted interventions to support the most vulnerable segments of the population.

It is therefore disingenuous for the DPP to point fingers at the Tonse Alliance government, when it is the DPP’s own economic mismanagement and corruption that laid the foundation for the current economic woes. The DPP’s moral authority to criticize the government’s handling of the economy is severely undermined by its dismal track record and the grave damage it inflicted on Malawi’s economic well-being.

The IMF’s unequivocal stance on the DPP’s responsibility for Malawi’s economic woes serves as a stark reminder that the party cannot hide from its misdeeds. The Tonse Alliance government, despite the daunting task it faces, is making genuine efforts to rebuild the economy and restore the country’s financial stability. As Malawians, it is crucial that we recognize the gravity of the DPP’s actions and support the current administration’s efforts to steer the country towards a more prosperous future.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!