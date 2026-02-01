Domestic workers body to take abusive female employer to court

Officials from a voluntary body which looks after the welfare of domestic workers in the country say they will drag a Blantyre based female employer to court on allegations of gross abuse of a domestic worker following a leaked video clip yesterday.

Domestic and Vulnerable Workers Association also called on authorities to take action against the female employer who allegedly abused the maid, an incident said to have caused trauma and indignity to the victim.

The association’s Executive Director, Counsel Dominic Makawa, said the acts of psychological and emotional abuse depicted in the video which has gone viral, are utterly unacceptable and gross violation of human rights.

“As an association, we are committed to protecting the rights and dignity of domestic and vulnerable Workers in Malawi.

“We call on authorities to take a swift action to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable for her actions,” said Counsel Makawa.

Malawians yesterday woke up to a disturbing video circulating on social media in which Elies Johny is seen verbally and emotionally abusing her house maid.

The video, which Elies Johny herself posted on TikTok, quickly sparked widespread outrage.

In the video, Elies Johny is heard accusing the maid of allegedly hitting her with a piece of cloth (chitenje).

The maid, visibly distressed, pleads that all she wants is her unpaid dues so that she can leave peacefully.

Instead of addressing the request, Elies Johny repeatedly insults her, calling her a thief and accusing her of stealing – claims that were not supported by any evidence in the video.

The clip triggered strong condemnation online, prompting Elies Johny to delete it. However, by then, the damage had already been done.

The Domestic and Vulnerable Workers Association has since taken note of the case and is now actively searching for the abused maid, with the intention of representing her in the Labour Court.

According to DOVWA, the abuse goes beyond verbal attacks.

The maid was allegedly: forced to sleep in a garage, denied adequate food, and eventually dismissed without pay, based on what the association describes as flimsy and unproven allegations.

“Many employers think shouting at domestic workers, humiliating them, and refusing to pay them somehow improves their bank balance. This is sick and unacceptable behaviour,” said a DOVWA representative.

Neighbours have also spoken out, describing Elies Johny as a difficult person and saying they are not surprised by the incident.

The video has reopened painful conversations about the treatment of domestic workers in Malawi – many of whom suffer in silence due to fear, poverty, and lack of legal knowledge.

For many viewers, the most heartbreaking part of the clip was not the shouting itself, but the maid’s quiet desperation: a woman simply asking for what she had worked for and being denied even that.

“If that had been done by a white person or a Malawian of asian origin, this country would have been on fire.” One commentator has said

