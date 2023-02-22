Donors bail out Admarc of 50,000 tonnes made collateral to commercial bank

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale says donors have given the Chakwera administration money to redeem 50 000 metric tonnes of maize from NBS bank.

The country is going through shortages of maize across the country as this is a lean period.

The maize was being kept by Admarc but could not be sold to the public as it was under collateral.

Kawale told parliament on Tuesday that the 50000 metric tonnes is now under strategic grain reserves.

He added that government and development partners are working on redeeming maize under CDH Bank.

Kawale said K400million has been allocated to move the maize to all Admarc depots so that people are able to buy the maize.

However, people will be buying 25kgs and not in bulk. The maize will be sold at K300 per kg.

Kawale says government is rationing the maize because it does not want vendors to abuse the maize sales.

Kawale’s response follows Members of Parliament questions to the Minister to update the country on the status of Admarc especially on its role to stabilise maize prices but also ensure availability of maize across the country. Chitipa South MP Werani Chilenga wondered why Admarc depots are not selling maize when people are struggling to access the crop. He said the Minister needs to inform the country when Admarc depots will start selling the maize. Chilenga lamented that people are dying of hunger and there is need for the Minister to address the issue. Mulanje Bale MP Victor Musowa concurred with Chilenga saying the issue of hunger has affected the whole country and there is need for Minister of Agriculture to tackle the matter. Parliamentary committee on Agriculture chairperson Sameer Suleman also implored Kawale to explain to the country about the maize stolen from National Food Reserve Agency and the people behind it. Suleman also said Kawale needs to tackle the issue of benefits for Admarc employees that were fired. Other MPs who spoke on the issue include Machinga East MP Ester Jolobala, Rumphi West MP Yona Mkandawire and Rumphi East MP Kamlepo Kalua. The Minister has since committed to make a statement on the matter.

