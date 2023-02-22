Police net women trickster in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi have arrested a 28-year-old Zambian national, Ibrahim Maxwell Mustafa, on suspicion that he has been stealing from various women through Facebook.

Mustafa was arrested on February 20, 2023 at New Maternity Wing in the district.

According to police spokesperson in Mangochi, Amina Tepani Daudi, the suspect who bares “Ibrahim Maxwell” as Facebook username is settled in Zomba and had been targeting well-to-do women on Facebook through dating.

Daudi says in a statement when love blossoms, the suspect would request to meet the victim and steal their valuables especially money, laptops and phones.

Daudi says it is reported tha the suspect arrived in Mangochi on February 20, 2023 with a mission to trick a nurse who works at the Maternity Wing, however he was caught up in a trick by another nurse whom he previously tricked and stole two cellphones from.

The suspect lodged at Mwalandidwa Resthouse where he also ran away with a Huawei 6s cellphone for a receptionist after he lied that his phone was off and wanted to communicate with his family.

Daudi says the nurse tricked him to meet at her workplace after informing the police who arrested him instantly.

Meanwhile the suspect who is also wanted by Zomba, Dedza and Chiradzulu Police formations for committing similar offences will appear before court to answer charges of theft after completion of paperwork.

Police in the district are appealing to the public especially women not to be carried away with strangers they meet online to avoid being duped.

Mustafa hails from Katete, Eastern Province in Zambia.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!