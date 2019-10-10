Donors stop buying blood for public central hospitals

October 10, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Donors have now stopped buying blood from Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) for the public central hospitals, risking lives of those involved in road accidents and expectant mothers.

Blood bank

Secretary for Health and Population Dan Namarika however has not said why the donors have decided to pull out of this crucial exercise.

“I wish to formally inform you that the donors have decided to stop financing the purchase of blood and blood products for central hospitals,” says Namarika in a letter to all central hospital directors.

He therefore directs that central hospitals should use government money to buy the blood or blood products from MBTS with immediate effect.

However, some health experts say most hospitals will not be able to buy the blood adequately due to erratic government funding.

anthu
Guest
anthu

STADIUM FIRST, KKKKK PRIORITIES UPSIDE DOWN THINK TWICE ABALE!

2 hours ago
vikhumbo
Guest
vikhumbo

Wondering aloud, is this not supposed to be a basic responsibility of the government. komatu zinazi abale?

2 hours ago
Whiteboard Marker
Guest
Whiteboard Marker

Komatu zinazi abale!

2 hours ago