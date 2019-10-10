UTM abhors brute force, political violence: ‘Malawi police officers deserve sympathy for the ill-treatment from govt’

Opposition UTM Party has deplored what it calls brute force and the current wave of political violence.

UTM, which is led by immediate former vice president Saulos Chilima, says this in connection with the brutal killing of a police officer Usumani Imedi at Nsundwe in Lilongwe on Tuesday by a self-styled vigilante group which was blocking roads and stopping people from going to attend President Peter Mutharika rally.

Spokesperson for UTM Joseph Chidanti Malunga said in a statement seen by Nyasa Times that people should battle it out with ideas instead of violence.

“Modern politics is a battlefield of choice alternative policy decisions. That is why we, in UTM, believe that our battle is a battle of ideas.

“Ideas of how best we can harness the immense resources of this great country to the benefit of all and not a few,” says Chidanti Malunga.

He says the UTM battle is battle of hearts and minds of Malawians desperate for real change, saying, “ours is not a physical change.”

The UTM publicist then condemned the attack on law enforcers, how much heightened the political situation might be.

He says while people might have genuine concerns regarding the conduct of some police officers, many of law enforcers serve with exceptional and enviable distinction with minimal resources and no other motivation.

“They live in squalor quarters and work in deplorable conditions. Despite infiltration of political operatives, particularly at the leadership level, most policemen and women remain true to their professional oath,” he says.

Malunga says as such, the police officers deserve sympathy for the ill-treatment they continue to get from the executive.

“It is clear; we are living in different times. While violence, mayhem and murder may have worked in bringing much needed change at certain times in the history of mankind, it does not anymore,” he says.

He therefore asked Malawians to reject violence in all its various forms.

“But there is nothing inevitable about peace. We must painstakingly nurture and build peace brick by brick,” he says.

The UTM is the second party to condemn the Nsundwe violence after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party is yet to condemn the violence.

