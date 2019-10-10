MCP’s Chilapondwa stun opposition  legislators

Mchinji Southt member of Parliament (MP) Ulemu Chilapondwa (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) stunned the opposition when he stood on a ‘point of order’ to chide some legislators including those from his party for unnecessarily prolonging deliberations, a move he

said would delay passing of budget.

During the committee of supply stage, Chilapondwa asked members of the opposition to stick to substantive issues to be included in the recurrent budget, other than debating on straight forward narratives.

“I stand on a point of order to advise members of parliament to ask relevant questions. What I have seen is that we are asking the very same questions others have already posed and this will delay the passing of the budget,” said Chilapondwa attracting applause from the government side.

Some legislators in the government benches could be overheard saying “come to this side we have your place here.”

Others were heard chanting ‘Boma ilooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!’

However, the move did not go down well with other members of parliament from the main opposition MCP who were seen accosting Chilapondwa to the chagrin of the government side.

“Musiyeni mwana inu,” others from the government side were heard shouting.

In an interview with Nyasa Times later Chilapondwa played down the issue saying he just

wanted deliberations to go at a faster pace.

“There was nothing serious. I just wanted to have the votes passed in time so that we could save time as well,” he explained.

