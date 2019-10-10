Malawi’s Lillian Azizi in Gambian film production:  ‘Cant have it all’

Gambia-based Malawian young female entrepreneur, Lilian Azizi, has completed producing a film titled Cant Have It All under a company called Lamp House Production.

Lilian Azizi will feature in the new movie alongside 15 other talented actors from across Africa, such as Gambians, Sierra Leones, Nigerians and Senegalese’s.

Azizi, who moved to the Gambia in 2005 for studies, set up a car rental company called AfriqCars Motors, since 2012, one-stop transport Solution Company.

In an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times, Lilian Azizi said, she is happy to now start a new career path in movies focusing on distributing cinema films on a pan African platform.

‘Can’t have it all’ is the first film for Lamp house productions.

The young entrepreneur is determined that her team will make sure they fulfill the dream to premiere in at least four different countries, with The Gambia ready to kick start the premiere tour at The Kairaba Beach Hotel on 30th November, 2019.

“My team and I, we are very grateful to the entire cast for the support and hard work put in this production. We started this journey last year November writing the script, casting, trainning and now we are almost at the finish line,” she said.

The movie is centered on four career women with different struggles in their relationships.

Azizi said she plays the role of Rosie in the movie and that the character is also one of the main cast.

“The four female characters are best friends, they support each other in different issues both in their homes and work environment,” said Azizi.

“I play Rosie,” she continued, “who runs a hotel in Gambia. She is a strong woman with twin kids and a supportive husband, little did she know her husband would betray her deeply and it was through her best friend Yanji, that she would find comfort to move on.”

The other main female casts are the roles of Yanji played by Sarah Dibasey. Yanji is a lawyer and advocate for Gambian immigration laws. She is trying to help stop the illegal migration of youth and persuade them, that they can make it at home in The Gambia.

Ceecee played by Margaret Forster, a gym instructor, single free spirited individual as well as Veronica played by Delphina Johnson, an event planner who has an appreciative husband.

“This movie is centered on friendships and the bond among these African women,” said Azizi.

“ Can’t Have It All has an educative message as it tackles some pressing issues such as immigration and domestic abuse. Despite how our modern women may seem free and independent, there is still abuse in our homes,” she added.

The story was developed by for writers, the late Alex Thomas, Abigail Leathart, Jay Robinson and Lilian Azizi.

Azizi said the movie will be translated in French so it is scheduled for screening in French speaking countries primarily in Dakar, Senegal on 13th Dec 2019 and then it will be premiered in Nigeria, Lagos and Malawi early next year 2020.

For more info please follow them on social media

Instagram: Lilianazizi

Lamphousefilm

Sponsors who want support African arts and cultural are welcome.

Tickets are now available for the movie premiere.

Cel. 00 220 790 0722 / [email protected] www.lamphousefilm.com

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :