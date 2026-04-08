“Don’t come and tell us what to do, leave us to do our job,” says Speaker Suleman responding to critics on Amaryllis report

Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman has pushed back strongly against growing criticism surrounding the delayed and contested report on the Amaryllis Hotel inquiry, warning stakeholders to stop interfering with Parliament’s work. Speaking at the 2026/27 National Budget Implementation, Tracking and Oversight Forum at the Bingu International Convention Centre, Suleman made it clear that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will not be pressured into acting on external demands.

“Don’t come and tell us what to do. Leave us to do our job. We know what to do,” Suleman said, in a firm response to concerns that the inquiry may fail to produce a credible outcome. He stressed that it is Parliament’s responsibility—not outside voices—to determine when the process is complete and how its findings are handled. “Let us produce a report and follow up on those recommendations. That’s how we are going to work,” he added.

The Speaker insisted that he will not entertain any form of influence over the process, emphasizing that the integrity of the committee must be preserved. “Nothing will change… it is in the interest of government to have the truth, nothing else but the truth about what we are inquiring,” he said, positioning Parliament as committed to uncovering facts despite mounting skepticism.

The remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of PAC’s probe into the K128.7 billion acquisition of the Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre by the Public Service Pension Trust Fund (PSPTF). The deal has drawn widespread criticism after earlier valuations reportedly placed the property at around K47 billion in 2023, raising serious questions about value for money and accountability.

Concerns escalated after PAC concluded its hearings on March 30, 2026 without interviewing key figures, including former Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba and the seller, Yusuf Investments Limited. Zamba’s absence, attributed by her lawyers to medical treatment abroad, has been a focal point of criticism, with government later describing the committee’s report as “incomplete” and “flawed.”

Despite the backlash, Suleman defended the current Parliament as more committed and capable than previous ones, noting that many past inquiries never produced reports. He said the current leadership is determined to change that pattern, pointing to increased dedication among committee chairs and Members of Parliament.

In a move aimed at reinforcing Parliament’s oversight role, Suleman also disclosed that he has secured special funding for inquiries and investigations following a recent meeting with the Minister of Finance. The additional resources, he suggested, will strengthen the capacity of committees like PAC to carry out thorough and independent work.

As pressure continues to mount, Suleman’s message is unmistakable: Parliament will not be rushed or directed. But with public trust on the line, the real test will be whether the Amaryllis inquiry delivers the accountability Malawians are demanding—or leaves even more questions unanswered.

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