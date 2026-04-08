ACB acknowledges K65 million bribery complaint against Malondera, PAC members

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has formally acknowledged receiving a corruption complaint alleging that Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson Steven Malondera and other committee members were involved in a K65 million bribery scheme aimed at influencing a parliamentary inquiry.

In a letter dated April 8, 2026, signed by Acting Director General Gabriel Gift Chembezi, the ACB confirmed receipt of the complaint filed by Alexious Emmanuel Silombela Kamangila. The complaint alleges “corrupt activities and abuse of office” involving Malondera and members of the PAC, with claims that the K65 million bribe was paid through Malondera to sway the outcome of an ongoing committee inquiry.

“The Bureau is currently considering how best to handle the complaint, given it was part of the Committee’s inquiry,” reads part of the letter, indicating the sensitive overlap between parliamentary processes and criminal investigations. The ACB has not yet confirmed whether a full investigation has been launched but assured the complainant that updates will be provided as the matter progresses.

The development places fresh scrutiny on the PAC, a key parliamentary oversight body tasked with ensuring accountability in public spending. Allegations of this nature risk undermining public trust in both Parliament and its watchdog institutions, especially at a time when transparency is critical in managing high-profile financial matters.

While the ACB’s response stops short of confirming wrongdoing, its acknowledgment signals that the complaint has crossed the initial threshold of consideration. If pursued, the case could trigger a significant legal and political showdown, testing the independence of oversight institutions and the integrity of Malawi’s accountability systems.

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