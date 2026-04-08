Spesho breaks silence: Grace Chinga’s son defends Bushiri, calls death claims ‘painful distortion of truth’

In a deeply emotional and resolute response, Steve Spesho—the son of Malawi’s late and beloved gospel icon, Grace Chinga—has come forward to firmly dismiss lingering allegations that Shepherd Bushiri was involved in his mother’s death, describing the claims as false, hurtful, and a distortion of reality.

Speaking in an interview with media today, Spesho did not hide his shock and disappointment at the resurgence of the claims—particularly because they are being revived by someone he once considered close.

“It is both surprising and painful,” Spesho said, “to see my good friend, Peter Sambo, bringing back such claims ten years after my mother’s passing. This is not only misleading—it reopens wounds that our family has worked hard to heal.”

With clarity and conviction, Spesho set the record straight: his mother died of natural causes after a short illness, and there was never any suspicious circumstance surrounding her death.

“I am dismissing, in the strongest terms, any allegation that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri was involved in the death of my mother,” he stated. “Those claims are simply not true.”

The controversy, which had long faded into silence, was recently reignited by Sambo—formerly part of Bushiri’s communications team at the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church in South Africa—through a series of suggestive remarks posted on Facebook.

Now reportedly based in the United Kingdom, Sambo raised questions about the circumstances surrounding Chinga’s final moments, asking: “The day that Grace Chinga passed away, where was she coming from?”—a statement widely interpreted as casting doubt and insinuating possible involvement by Bushiri.

But Bushiri himself has already addressed the matter publicly. During an appearance on Times TV, the prophet categorically denied ever meeting Grace Chinga. He explained that at the time of her death, he was living in South Africa while the celebrated musician was in Malawi—making any alleged connection implausible.

Spesho’s voice now stands as the most direct and authoritative account—one grounded not in speculation, but in lived experience and family truth. His intervention brings a human face to a story that risks being overtaken by rumor and sensationalism.

Beyond the headlines and accusations lies a grieving family, still carrying the memory of a woman whose music touched countless lives. For Spesho, the issue is not just about correcting the record—it is about protecting his mother’s legacy from being overshadowed by unfounded claims.

“This is not just a story to us,” he emphasized. “It is our mother. Her life, her dignity, and her truth deserve to be respected.”

As the debate continues to ripple through public discourse, Spesho’s message is both a defense and a plea: that truth must prevail over speculation, and that the memory of Grace Chinga be honored with the dignity she earned in life.

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