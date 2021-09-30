“Don’t get involved in scandals,” – Chakwera warns new diplomats.

Malawi President Chakwera has warned the newly appointed heads of Malawi mission abroad to not get involved in scandals like some of their predecessors but to go out there and represent the country with diligence, dignity and integrity.

Chakwera made the caution on Wednesday at Kamuzu Palace where he hosted eighteen ambassadors who have been appointed to head missions in different foreign countries.

“There are a lot of scandals out there and sometimes these are associated with foreign missions. Do not misstep the law. Be law abiding and always endeavour to be diplomatic. One of the tenets of the Chakwera Super high is the rule of law.

“You are the best representatives of these ideals and do not be the first ones to break the law,” Chakwera warned.

The Malawi leader went ahead to advise the diplomats to treat people with respect and to not abuse their privilege as they serve from outside the country.

The President said, despite Malawi’s challenges, the country is still the warm heart of Africa and as such, the diplomats must strive to work hard in their various missions to bring investors in the country.

“We want a country that is industrialized, a country that has created inclusive wealth, a country

that is self-reliant and It will take not just those labouring within Malawi, but also all those labouring outside the country, representing the tenets of such a vision,” said Chakwera, adding that this was not diplomacy as usual, but rather, economic diplomacy.

“Look for grants in education, finances for infrastructural development, climate change mediation, technological support to strengthen governance institutions in the country. Do your best for positive international publicity,” said Chakwera.

Speaking before President Chakwera, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eisenhower Mkaka, thanked the Malawi leader for choosing the best minds to represent the country outside.

The Minister said, before foreign missions acted like a dumping ground for non-conforming politicians.

A place where they sent those who were not wanted on the political scene, to silence them.

Naomi Ngwira, who spoke on behalf of the appointees, thanked Chakwera for being gender sensitive in the appointments.

“There are as many women as there are men on this group. We are ready to take on the mission and serve the president and the people of Malawi with diligence and integrity and we promise to ably represent the country to the best of our ability,” said Ngwira.

