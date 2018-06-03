Don’t get lost while in the Father’s house

Many people believe in associating with a specific church or preacher to guarantee their salvation. The truth is you can be in the Church or be very close to the most powerful preacher while lost because salvation is never guaranteed by association or belonging. “For by grace are you saved through faith; and that not of yourself but the gift of God; Not of works, lest any man should boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9). The gift of God refers to Jesus Christ for He is the only one that gave His life on Calvary thereby paying the terrible price which we would not have been able to pay in any other way.

Many times we read the parable of the prodigal son and we turn to dwell on the son that took his journey into a far country which demonstrates the lost sinner’s journey to salvation. I want to talk about the oldest son who was still in the father’s house yet lost in his own backyard. I have noticed that it is easy for those outside the church to accept their mistakes and earn their salvation than those in church because they think their good work warrant them salvation.

The old son’s heart was away from his father than the one in the far country as demonstrated in the way he reacted after noticing that the brother has arrived and their was a celebration for his coming. “And he told his father that I have served you for many years, neither transgressed your commandment at any time and yet you never gave me a kid that I may make merry with my friends” (Luke 15:29).

This reveals to us that though he was in the house with the father there was no relationship with the father, consequently it was just a job for him that he served to please the father. He had not partaken of the father’s riches, even though they were his yet he tried to earn them. How many even today are in the House of the Lord yet without a relationship with the father. They give large amounts of money in tithes, they are chosen to preach on special occasions, and in most case in charge of running the affairs of the House yet they are away from the farther.

The church’s candle is no longer lit because people chosen to lead are not close to the father, therefore unable to seek the Lord diligently to reach out to the lost and help bring them to the father (Luke 15:8-10). How can the blind lead the blind? Shall they not both fall into the ditch? (Luke 6:39).

Church, this is the light of the gospel of Jesus Christ which is the only one able to find the lost souls and bring them back to the father. “There is joy in the presence of the Angels of God over one sinner who repents” (Luke 15:10).

