Don’t hold grudges, urges CCAP Nkhoma Synod

Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has urged Christians to let go of resentments and forgive those who have wronged them so that they may experience God’s forgiveness and strive to foster peace in families and society at large.

Speaking during a three-day Easter Revival Crusade at Kapira CCAP in Lilongwe’s Area 18 residential estate, Nkhoma CCAP Synod general secretary the Reverend Vasco Kachipapa, who was one of the four guest speakers, said: “If your inner man does not have the spirit of God, you can’t forgive others.

“You need to accommodate the spirit of God that helps us control our anger or hatred and forgive others easily like Jesus Christ did.”

Quoting Mathews chapter 18 verses 21 and 22, he said; “Then came Peter to Him [Jesus], and said, Lord, how often shall my brother sin against me and I forgive him, till seven times? Jesus said unto him, I say not unto you, until seven times, but until seventy times seven, [there must be unlimited forgiveness].”

Kachipapa observed that many Christians fail to forgive those who hurt them, stating that the list is long within families, communities and work places.

He said: We start recounting the previous ill-treatment, saying : it is not the first time s/he has done this, he first did this in 1989, then 1991, 2005 and so on. This is the fifth time. I am really fed up with this person!”

Kachipapa said forgiveness is a divine act and encouraged the faithful to emulate Jesus Christ and Stephen in the Holy Bible.

“We need to forgive. Don’t hold on to grudges. One who holds on to grudges lacks peace.

“After this sermon, if your hearts are really transformed, visit or phone those you have failed to forgive and them I have forgiven you! I want to start a new life,” he said.

On her part, evangelist Emily Mwale said faith in God should not pronounced by word or prayer that comes from the believers’ mouth, but it should come the transformed heart.

The theme for the 2019 Easter Revival Crusade was Striving for Inward Transformation of the Heart. The theme was adopted from Mathews 15 verse 8.

Easter is the annual festival for Christians in remembrance of the death of Christ and His return to life.

