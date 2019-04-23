Ben Phiri stays put as DPP’s elections director: Launches Tembenu’s bid for parliamentary seat

April 23, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) embattled director of elections Ben Phiri attended the launch of campaign for Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu’s bid for parliamentary seat in Salima central constituency.

Ben Phiri at the launch of Samuel Tembenu parliamentray campaign launch in Salima in Sunday

Phiri was guest of honour at the launch on Sunday, an indication that he has not resigned from his party position,  contrary to social media reports.

The DPP chief-elections director caught controversy last week when he told a political rally in Balaka west, whose past member of parliament is former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri that she was divorced by former president Bakili Muluzi because of her failure to impress in bed.

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, the DPP, former president Joyce Banda joined the choruses that condemned the remarks with others suggesting that he should be arrested and charged with insulting the modesty of a woman.

Phiri looked down cast at the function and during his speech, he made calculated remarks.

The DPP director of elections got more embarrassment when nude pictures of him allegedly taken by a self-confessed sex worker in the United Kingdom, Sandra Ntonya or known as Andu (Andulire Mwambila).

Andu posted the nude photos on Twitter and scandalised Phiri on Facebook through her ‘live’ shows.

Phiri has not commented on this issue yet but he apologized to Dzimbiri for the offensive remarks.

Gulukunyinda
Guest
Gulukunyinda

Guys what on earth did you expect? This is DPP.

17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
che Twaibu
Guest
che Twaibu

Kodi Anduyu why is she so marketable? Is it some sort of ritual to sleep with her, zundidabwisa pena pake

23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

If I was Atupele I would have not tolerate any body insulting my Father and My step mother. Anyone doing that would have regretted

30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR
Guest
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR

Anthu osaziwa kulemekeza azimayi osaziwa chinthu choyenera kulankhula pagulu, wanyozetsa azimayi , DPP ndi yotembereredwa yaputa anthu olakwika , asiyeni apapa DPP ayiwerengera matalasimo

37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
COPS
Guest
COPS

Achenjera kumene a Ben Phiri wa anvetsetseni. Paja akuti pant amudziwa kumenensotu, he acutally said this himself, so what do you expect from such calibre of a man? your guess is as good as mine!

38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
Senior Citizen
Guest
Senior Citizen

Shame

47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

