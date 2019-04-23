Ben Phiri stays put as DPP’s elections director: Launches Tembenu’s bid for parliamentary seat

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) embattled director of elections Ben Phiri attended the launch of campaign for Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu’s bid for parliamentary seat in Salima central constituency.

Phiri was guest of honour at the launch on Sunday, an indication that he has not resigned from his party position, contrary to social media reports.

The DPP chief-elections director caught controversy last week when he told a political rally in Balaka west, whose past member of parliament is former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri that she was divorced by former president Bakili Muluzi because of her failure to impress in bed.

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, the DPP, former president Joyce Banda joined the choruses that condemned the remarks with others suggesting that he should be arrested and charged with insulting the modesty of a woman.

Phiri looked down cast at the function and during his speech, he made calculated remarks.

The DPP director of elections got more embarrassment when nude pictures of him allegedly taken by a self-confessed sex worker in the United Kingdom, Sandra Ntonya or known as Andu (Andulire Mwambila).

Andu posted the nude photos on Twitter and scandalised Phiri on Facebook through her ‘live’ shows.

Phiri has not commented on this issue yet but he apologized to Dzimbiri for the offensive remarks.

