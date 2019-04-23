Airtel Top 8 2019 edition roll into action this weekend

The battle for kingship in this year’s edition of the prestigious Airtel Top 8 Cup rolls into action this weekend with a number of mouth-watering fixtures.

The tournament kicks off this coming Saturday with Be Forward hosting Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre. The two sides will meet again in the second leg on May 14 at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

The second quarter-final will see TN Stars hosting Karonga United in Kasungu on the same day. The two teams will clash in the return leg on May 4.

Kamuzu Barracks will host Masters Security at Dedza Stadium on April 28. They will meet again in the reverse fixture on May 14 in Dedza.

Mzuni FC will host Civil Sporting in a first leg tie on May 5 in Mzuzu before meeting in the return leg on May 12 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

TNM Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets will not take part in the tournament as they were banned and fined K7.2 million by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in January this year for the ugly scenes that occurred during last year’s final against eventual champions Blue Eagles at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe which the Malawi Police Service side won 1-0 via a penalty converted by Stuart Mbunge which sparked protests from the red side of town.

Also missing are the defending champions Blue Eagles who finished outside the top eight in last season’s league log standings.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :