Dorothy Shonga sponsors Covid-19 awareness song by top Malawi artists

Entrepreneur and socialist Dorothy Shonga, who owns D.C Brand Cloud, a local branding and marketing company, has taken the Covid-19 fight head on by using her business to sponsor the virus pandemic awareness song that features six artists.

The campaign is being promoted by a track called ‘Tigonjetse corona’ which was done in partnership with six top Malawian rappers: Kell Kay, Tay Grin, Suffix, Janta, Macelba, Boy Hidden a Lilongwe up and coming hip-hop artist and Dorothy “Cashie Madam” Shonga herself.

Nyasa Times caught up, with the ‘Cash Queen’ for a quick interview.

Nyasa Times: What is your story in relation to the arts especially music?

Doroth Shonga: As a kid I wanted to be a musician. I remember miming local and international acts like Westlife. I was passionate and I worked with some local producers sometime back but I did not have the necessary support so I was discouraged but the passion for music has never died.

Nyasa Times: What does the DC Brand represent and when was it formed?

Dorothy Shonga: D.C Brand Cloud was established in May 2018. The company owns top of the range banner, sublimation, heat press, offset and screen-printing production machines, it is one the branding company that own an in-house production department to control quality. D.C Brand cloud has a team of well trained employees who are experienced in marketing, advertising, promotions, event management, public relations and advocacy.

Nyasa Times: You took part and funded the music project on Coronavirus awareness, what significance do you attach to such a cause?

Dorothy Shonga: D.C Brand cloud has committed its resources to restructure the house and take a unique strategic direction in regards to its operations and with these changes new grounds will emerge. Part of the fresh approaches is to engage in corporate social responsibility initiatives that aims at improving people’s livelihoods. As Malawi, we need this awareness so much. Social distancing is something that is not our day life. People have to be reminded.now and then hence my coming in to raise this awareness. Together we can triumph.

