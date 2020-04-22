South Africa govt honours prophet Bushiri, tells him: ‘Keep giving the poor and praying for us’

Pretoria-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s relentless giving spirit has earned him praise and honour from South African government.

While making a big donation of assorted food packages and health kits in North West Province on Tuesday, Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were welcomed by a high delegation of the South African government and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party.

The delegation included: the premier of North West Province government premier Professor Job Mokgoro, ANC Provincial Coordinator and the three heads of department for North West Province government.

In his statement, premier Mokgoro—the head of North West Province government for South Africa is a federal state—said: “We thank you not just because of the food packages that you have brought, but also because your continued prayers for this country.

“Keep helping the poor.”

He then assured Prophet Bushiri that his province will make that every grain donated will surely reach the empty stomach in the province.

On his part, Bushiri said the gesture in North West is just a continuation of what the church has, in the past months, been doing as part of complimenting the able leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa in ensuring that South Africans are not just safe from COVID-19 but also they should not suffer from hunger.

“Since last month, we have been distributing food parcels, giving out cash disbursements, providing healthy kits and, also, holding special online prayers to our people in different provinces.

“So far, through our local leaders and pastors, we have been to Durban, Vaal, New Castle, Sebokeng, King Williams, Nelspruit, Limpopo and today we are here in Rustenberg,” he said.

Prophet Bushiri added that during the Monday Night Online Service, his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church sent out cash to so many people to help them buy groceries during these tough times of coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown.

Over 100 families expected to benefit from Prophet Bushiri’s gesture in the province.

