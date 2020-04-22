Malawi record 3rd Covid-19 death: Spread of virus accelerates
Ministry of Health has confirmed that one of the recently confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) patients has died at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.
Spokesperson for The Ministry of Health, Joshua Malango said the deceased had other underlying health issues.
He said health officials are focusing on preventing the disease’s spread.
The Secretary for Health, Dan Namalika, warned Wednesday morning that the situation could worsen if no bold decision is made quickly to stop the spread of the pandemic in the country.
“We are at war and the war continues, it’s up to us Malawians to choose life, we have opportunity to control the disease,” he said.
Meanwhile, the virus pandemic spread is accelerating in Malawi with cases now at 23.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Lots of Malawians will die because of being manipulated by the opposition. Corona Kenyatta Nyirenda, Covid Mtambo,Gay Trapence, Lazaro Tsika Mumtengo Chakwera, Bad makeup Kaliati,Arafat Hamdan are all to blame for this. Lots of death coming. Be answerable.
How many people have died from other illnesses in Malawi in the last two days?
The deceased had other underlying health issues, DPP government are you really recording the deceased as ‘malawi covid-19 death’
Let’s get Trapence and throw him in Kaliyeka
Each Soul is very precious to its creator, unfortunately the loss of 3 precious souls is not enough to sound an alarm for opposition leaders. They are busy telling people that there is no covid-19 cases in Malawi. This is making their followers to be careless on the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Worse still, some people wants such kind of leaders to be entrusted with the topmost leadership position of the land. Mwalemba m’madzi Mowerenga Ng’ona
Bollocks, Which opposition leader has said their is no COVID19, your father?
My observation, if 3 people recovered these can not be counted as active cases anymore. Question. Can the Min of Health find out and explain why only the Malawi Corona Virus cases are mild and do not need hospitalization. Is it a different strain of the virus?
Can it go faster?
This is going to show how misguided our tumbuka judges are. They have messed up this country big time because of making vindictive judgements against the DPP. MCP, UTM & HRDC – basopo!
Why can’t you and your family go on lockdown.
Too bad. Meanwhile we are busy with court orders and political showdowns!
Thirapansi ndanzake kenyatta are happy now
The patient had an underlying problem of asthma