Malawi record 3rd Covid-19 death: Spread of virus accelerates

April 22, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 16 Comments

Ministry of Health has confirmed that one  of the recently confirmed  coronavirus (Covid-19) patients has died at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Joshua Malango: Ministry of Health spokesperson confirms new death

Spokesperson for The Ministry of Health, Joshua Malango said  the deceased had other underlying health issues.

He said health officials are focusing on preventing the disease’s spread.

The Secretary for Health, Dan Namalika, warned Wednesday morning that the situation could worsen if no bold decision is made quickly to stop the spread of the pandemic in the country.

“We are at war and the war continues, it’s up to us Malawians to choose life, we have opportunity to control the disease,” he said.

Meanwhile, the virus pandemic spread is accelerating in Malawi with cases now at 23.

Mtondowodoka
Guest
Mtondowodoka

Lots of Malawians will die because of being manipulated by the opposition. Corona Kenyatta Nyirenda, Covid Mtambo,Gay Trapence, Lazaro Tsika Mumtengo Chakwera, Bad makeup Kaliati,Arafat Hamdan are all to blame for this. Lots of death coming. Be answerable.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
James Banda
Guest
James Banda

How many people have died from other illnesses in Malawi in the last two days?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chriss
Guest
Chriss

The deceased had other underlying health issues, DPP government are you really recording the deceased as 'malawi covid-19 death'

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bob Finye
Guest
Bob Finye

Let's get Trapence and throw him in Kaliyeka

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chiombagaga
Guest
Chiombagaga

Each Soul is very precious to its creator, unfortunately the loss of 3 precious souls is not enough to sound an alarm for opposition leaders. They are busy telling people that there is no covid-19 cases in Malawi. This is making their followers to be careless on the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Worse still, some people wants such kind of leaders to be entrusted with the topmost leadership position of the land. Mwalemba m'madzi Mowerenga Ng'ona

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
James
Guest
James

Bollocks, Which opposition leader has said their is no COVID19, your father?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Naluso
Guest
Naluso

My observation, if 3 people recovered these can not be counted as active cases anymore. Question. Can the Min of Health find out and explain why only the Malawi Corona Virus cases are mild and do not need hospitalization. Is it a different strain of the virus?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
YRUsostupid!
Guest
YRUsostupid!

Can it go faster?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Phiri
Guest
Phiri

This is going to show how misguided our tumbuka judges are. They have messed up this country big time because of making vindictive judgements against the DPP. MCP, UTM & HRDC – basopo!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Songiso
Guest
Songiso

Why can't you and your family go on lockdown.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chavunga
Guest
Chavunga

Too bad. Meanwhile we are busy with court orders and political showdowns!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chiswa B
Guest
Chiswa B

Thirapansi ndanzake kenyatta are happy now

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Jobe
Guest
Jobe

The patient had an underlying problem of asthma

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
