Malawi record 3rd Covid-19 death: Spread of virus accelerates

Ministry of Health has confirmed that one of the recently confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) patients has died at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Spokesperson for The Ministry of Health, Joshua Malango said the deceased had other underlying health issues.

He said health officials are focusing on preventing the disease’s spread.

The Secretary for Health, Dan Namalika, warned Wednesday morning that the situation could worsen if no bold decision is made quickly to stop the spread of the pandemic in the country.

“We are at war and the war continues, it’s up to us Malawians to choose life, we have opportunity to control the disease,” he said.

Meanwhile, the virus pandemic spread is accelerating in Malawi with cases now at 23.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!