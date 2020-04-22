China announce more donation of medical materials to Malawi for Covid-19 fight
The Chinese embassy in Malawi has announced it will donate personal protective equipment(PPE) to Malawi’s three Major hospitals to help Malawi in fight against COVID-19.
According to a tweet by the Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang, the embassy will donate PPE to Kamuzu Central, Mzuzu Central and Queens Elizabeth Central Hospitals in the next few days.
The donation is part of China’s commitment in helping Malawi government in stemming down the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
Recently, the embassy made several medical donation to the Malawian government through the Ministry of Disaster Management affairs.
As of Wednesday, reports by the health ministry shows that Malawi has registered 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Please watch out these donations are contaminated.
If you find out that they are contaminated then let chase all the China people because they are wicked.
Ndi ubulutu ulu ndi avondale ali kuno angolandilapo za Corona kale atiphe akhale ndiiwo padziko pano,
Quarantine the Ppe b4 distribution,make sure some of the Chinese we have in the country uses them.
Bwinonawo anthea,akapeleke ku America zimenezo ife tisova
From what many Africans in China have experienced recently is horrible, and I will work with many in our nation to make it difficult for the Chinese to be and live in Malawi. We DO NOT WANT THE CHINESE in MALAWI, or the rest of AFRICA.
Asabweretsa za contaminated kuno. The authorities need check them before distribution