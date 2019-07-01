Dossi adds chorus to Mutharika ‘praise singing’ in Parliament: ‘Malawi under wise and dynamic leadership of Adad  Professor delivery’

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa West, Susan Dossi, has joined a lengthening list of legislators singing praise of President Peter Mutharika when contributing to the State of the Nation Address (Sona), saying though she was voted in th House as an independent legislator, she will support the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government and also Mutharika.

In his State of the Nation Address (Sona) during the opening of the First Meeting of the 48th Session of Parliament in Lilongwe on Friday, the President talked about how government intends to tackle corruption, grow the economy, improve health delivery service, education, put food on people’s tables, improve transport infrastructure, energy and mining sector and the need for peace.

Making her contribution, Dossi said Madam Second Deputy Speaker, the people of Chapananga in Chikwawa West have seen transformation under the “wise and dynamic leadership” of President Mutharika, Adad, Professor Delivery.”

She said on transport infrastructure, the people of Chikwawa West are the primary beneficiary of the pride of Chapananga; the Chapananga Bridge – the longest bridge in the country launched recently.

“ I would like to commend the President His Excellency Professor Arthur Mutharika, for delivering his promise by giving us this bridge. Presidents came, they promised, they used it as a campaign tool, but they failed to deliver.

“Professor Delivery came, he promised and he delivered. The people of Chikwawa West shall forever remember our visionary leader; a leader who has the welfare of people at heart; a leader who has brought smiles to the people of Chikwawa West by giving us the longest bridge in Malawi, the pride of Chapananga.”

She pointed out that several people died on Mwanza River when they tried to cross between Chibisa and Chimwanjale Ward, particularly during the rainy reason.

“ They were also facing challenges when transporting goods and other farm produce. It used to be a nightmare but it is now a story of the past. I remember when I was 12 during my school holidays; I could not have been here by now. I could have been dead because I drowned on this river,” said Dossi, a daughter of former Cabinet minister Moses Dossi, who also served as MP for the constituency

She said with the construction of the Chikwawa Chapananga Road which is currently underway, 5 kilometres from Thumba to Fombe, the government will consider completing the road up to Chikombe Border.

“This is a road where the pride of Chapananga, the Chapananga Bridge, which has changed the state of affairs, lies on and the completion of this road will enhance trade between Malawi, Mozambique and South Africa.

On energy and mining development, Dossi commended the DPP-led government for the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme which has benefitted the people of Changoima, Chikweu and Gawa Health Centre, saying eople of Gola and Chikombe, MRA, Kalima are waiting to benefit from this programme as well.

She also praised government for the construction of 250 health centres across which will improve access to health services throughout the country.

On education and skills development, the construction of 250 new secondary schools across the country as promised by the President will be a great achievement and that the construction of a secondary school per constituency will be a success story in the education sector in Malawi.

Dossi concluded her contributions by saying thst she wishes Mutharika “long life, good health and may God guide him in the next five years up to 2024 wooo!”

