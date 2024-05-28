Dowa DC Stallichi Mwambiwa recognized for his outstanding management style: “He is a consistent top performer.”

Dowa district commissioner Stallichi Mwambiwa was recognised for his outstanding management style.

The council received K774 109 512 as part of the performance-based grant, and another K2.5 million from NBS Bank for emerging the top performer whereas Mchinji and Kasungu received K1.5 million each from the bank.

Speaking when he presented the awards, Local Government Minister Chimwendo Banda said Mwambiwa has consistently driven his councils to be top performers, observing that when he was at the helm of Mulanje District Council, the district was named the best-performing council in of 2020/21 and 2021/22.

On Monday, government disbursed $10 million to the deserving 28 district councils who have met the Minimum Access Conditions (MACs).

Last year, 25 district councils met the MACs while Balaka, Mangochi and Machinga districts failed the test and did not qualify for the grant.

The funds are part of the World Bank financed grant which falls under Lapa through the National Local Government Finance Committee and range from K63 million to K1.4 billion.

