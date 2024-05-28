Dowa DC Stallichi Mwambiwa recognized for his outstanding management style: “He is a consistent top performer.”

May 28, 2024 Ephraim Nyondo Be the first to comment

Dowa district commissioner Stallichi Mwambiwa was recognised for his outstanding management style.

Mwambiwa: Recognised for his outstanding leadership style

The council received K774 109 512 as part of the performance-based grant, and another K2.5 million from NBS Bank for emerging the top performer whereas Mchinji and Kasungu received K1.5 million each from the bank.

Speaking when he presented the awards, Local Government Minister Chimwendo Banda said Mwambiwa has consistently driven his councils to be top performers, observing that when he was at the helm of Mulanje District Council, the district was named the best-performing council in of 2020/21 and 2021/22.

On Monday, government disbursed $10 million to the deserving 28 district councils who have met the Minimum Access Conditions (MACs).

Last year, 25 district councils met the MACs while Balaka, Mangochi and Machinga districts failed the test and did not qualify for the grant.
The funds are part of the World Bank financed grant which falls under Lapa through the National Local Government Finance Committee and range from K63 million to K1.4 billion.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Finance Minister Chithyola in Kenya for AfDB annual meeting: Lobbies for more financing towards ATM strategy

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Simplex Chithyola Banda says Malawi will utilise the African Development Bank (AfDB) annual meetings...

Close